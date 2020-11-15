Help raise funds for immediate typhoon relief and rescue efforts thru PayMaya

With the onslaught of consecutive typhoons Rolly and Ulysses that ravaged many areas in Luzon and the Visayas over the past few weeks, many families have lost their homes, belongings, and even their loved ones.

To help raise funds for immediate typhoon relief and rescue efforts, several organizations have started accepting donations through PayMaya for initiatives that will help deliver food, clothing, shelter, and other forms of assistance to beneficiaries in typhoon-hit areas.

PayMaya users can easily donate using their accounts by scanning the QR code of their chosen organization, donating using the Bills section of the PayMaya app, or going to the online donation portal of PayMaya.

To donate via PayMaya QR, follow these steps:

  1. Scan the QR code of your chosen organization by clicking the ‘Scan to Pay’ button in the PayMaya app
  2. Make sure that the merchant name appearing on the app after scanning is either PAYMAYA or the name of the organization you are donating to
  3. Enter the amount you wish to donate and press ‘Continue’
  4. Review your donation and press ‘Pay’
  5. You will receive a notification in-app and via SMS after your successful donation

To donate via the Bills section of the PayMaya app, follow these steps: 

  1. Go to the ‘Bills’ section of the PayMaya app and press ‘Donations’
  2. Choose the organization you want to donate to
  3. In the Account Number field, enter ‘00000’ and in the Amount field, enter the amount you wish to donate
  4. Review your donation and press ‘Pay’
  5. You will receive a notification in-app and via SMS after your successful donation

To donate using any credit, debit, and prepaid card or via your PayMaya account from anywhere in the world, follow these steps:

  1. Go to https://donate.paymaya.com/collections/typhoon-relief
  2. Choose the organization you want to donate to
  3. From the drop-down menu, choose the amount you wish to donate and press ‘Add to Cart’ or ‘Buy it now’
  4. Enter your contact and billing address for record purposes, then click ‘Continue to Payment’
  5. Review your details and press ‘Complete Order’ to make the payment
  6. You will be redirected to the PayMaya Checkout page, where you can choose to donate using your PayMaya number or via QR, or enter your credit or debit card information
  7. Once complete, press ‘Pay now’
  8. You will receive a notification in the contact details you have provided regarding your successful donation

QR Codes of partner organizations:

