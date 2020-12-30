Hilton launches flagship brand in Clark with opening of Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort

Hilton, one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the world, today announced the opening of the 308-room Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort. Owned by Donggwang Clark Corporation, the hotel is a short 12-minute drive from Clark International Airport and located close to the city’s main business hubs and entertainment attractions, such as Clark Museum, Aqua Planet and Nayong Pilipino.

“We are delighted to welcome Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort to the Hilton family as our third hotel in the country,” said Paul Hutton, vice president, operations, South East Asia, Hilton. “Hilton is on a promising growth trajectory in the Philippines, with the launch of Conrad Manila back in 2016 followed by Hilton Manila in 2018. This is testament to our commitment to the Philippines and we are confident emerging destinations in the country, such as Clark, are well positioned to cater to both business and leisure travelers from within and outside the Philippines.”

“As our flagship brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is known the world over for its exceptional service, delivered by a team of committed and passionate Team Members. Our Hilton hotels have also set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests’ evolving needs. I am confident Hilton Clark offers domestic and, in the longer-term, international travelers to Clark, exactly that and more with its strategic location and a wide range of leisure facilities that are all readily accessible, providing an all-encompassing experience for guests staying with us,” said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific.

In recent years, Clark has earned its place as a thriving business, aviation and tourism hub in the Philippines. With Clark International Airport (CIA) now positioned as the second major gateway to the Philippines, the city is more than a free port zone, connecting visitors to year-round festivals and celebrations, such as the Vios Racing Festival and the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition.

THOUGHTFUL AMENITIES

With 308 Digital Key-enabled and spacious guest rooms, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort features a modern décor, Hilton’s signature Serenity bed and premium bath amenities. Guests seeking relaxation have a variety of options, including a fitness center outfitted with the latest Precor® equipment and free weights, an outdoor pool, Kid’s Club, outdoor playground, walking and jogging path, and a soon-to-open wellness center.

EXCEPTIONAL DINING

Taking inspiration from Pampanga’s rich culinary history, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort offers exceptional dining experiences with its three dining outlets:

· Olive – With sweeping views of the pool and the greenery, Olive offers a vibrant, interactive all-day dining experience, complete with an open-kitchen concept.

· XI – The hotel’s restaurant offers Chinese cuisine revisited in a modern way with Cantonese specialties that evoke the grandeur of traditional China. For exclusive affairs, the restaurant has three private dining rooms that can fit up to 30 people.

· Treat – Guests will enjoy seeing this unique space evolve from a perfect coffee and snack spot in the morning to a relaxing space where they can enjoy light cocktails in the evening. It presents a cozy space ideal for pre-dinner drinks with its creative take on cocktails, complemented by a well-stocked wine cellar.

SMART MEETINGS

Featuring over 1,800 square meters of meetings space, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort is an ideal venue for meetings, weddings and social gatherings. The stylish and spacious pillarless Grand Ballroom, measuring 1,010 square meters, can accommodate up to 1,200 guests in theatre-style seating. In addition, there are seven flexible meeting rooms equipped with advanced audio-visual and technical facilities for events, ranging from business meetings to team building sessions.

HILTON CLEANSTAY PROGRAM

Guests of Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort can expect to be welcomed with an elevated standard of hygiene through the Hilton CleanStay program. Launched across Hilton’s 18 brands, CleanStay is Hilton’s industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection, created in collaboration with Dettol maker RB and Mayo Clinic.

For meeting professionals, Hilton has developed Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, an industry-leading cleanliness and customer service program specific to meetings and events. Hilton EventReady delivers innovative solutions for the entire event experience – from flexibility in planning and physical distancing protocols to transparency in cleanliness policies and inspiring catering options.

Elements of Hilton CleanStay program will greet guests from the moment they enter the hotel and will be present throughout every aspect of the experience, ensuring the well-being of guests and Team Members without compromising the hospitality Hilton is known for.

HILTON HONORS

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Members who book directly through Hilton’s direct channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Hilton Honors Points and cash to book a stay, free standard Wi-Fi and an exclusive member discount that is only available through this channel. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

To celebrate the opening of Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night for bookings from December 2020 to March 2021, when booking directly with Hilton using eligible rates. Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort is located at Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, 2023, Philippines.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit clarksunvalleyresort.hilton.com or call +63 45 598 5400.