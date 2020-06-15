Himig Handog 2020 welcomes somg entries of all genres

The country’s biggest songwriting competition, Himig Handog, returns for its 11th year as it continues to champion OPM and seeks to inspire and heal Filipinos during these unprecedented times.

For the first time, ABS-CBN Music’s search for outstanding musical compositions is accepting not just pop and ballad entries but also songs of other genres—rock, hip-hop, rap, reggae, and many others.

“We have no specific theme for Himig Handog 2020. We’re looking for any good song that will uplift and deliver good vibes to our listeners,” ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo said.

Previous Himig Handog contestants shared their words of inspiration for budding songwriters who would like to join the competition.

Richanne Jacinto, who composed the Himig Handog 2019 song finalist “Paano Ba,” said, “Himig Handog gave me the chance to have my song heard worldwide. I held onto my what-ifs and gave it a shot, so please don’t be afraid to dream big either.”

Agat Morallos, who nabbed the 4th Best Song in Himig Handog 2016 for “Tama Lang” together with Melvin Morallos, also talked about her journey. She said, “Himig Handog opened doors of opportunity, adventure, and most of all, friendship. We believe that music is an endless journey so never stop writing music for you never know how far it would take you.”

Meanwhile, Himig Handog 2018 grand prize winner Kyle Raphael Borbon, who composed “Sa Mga Bituin Na Lang Ibubulong,” revealed that the songwriting exposure led him to sign with a major recording label afterwards, both as a resident songwriter and as a recording artist. He encouraged budding composers, “If you have a song hidden, it’s time to share it with the entire world.”

The much-awaited competition also gives second chances to those seeking to resume their music career. “Himig Handog gave me another life as a songwriter, and I am very thankful,” disclosed Karlo Zabala, composer of Himig Handog 2017 4th Best Song, “Wow Na Feelings.”

Over the years, ABS-CBN’s songwriting tilt has served as a platform to discover Filipino talents, hone promising composers, and produce songs that will make a mark in the Philippine music scene.

Himig Handog 2020 is open to interested Filipino songwriters worldwide. Visit www.himig.abs-cbn.com to register and submit your entries in MP3 format. Entries will be accepted until June 23 (Tuesday).