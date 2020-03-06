HMD Global announces Nokia mobile partnership with new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’

The company’s largest ever global marketing campaign kicks off with a commercial showcasing one of the soon to be announced new Nokia smartphones –

‘The Only Gadget You’ll Ever Need’

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces it is the official phone partner for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. The video advertisement, featuring Lashana Lynch as Agent Nomi, was inspired by the film and directed by BAFTA Award-winning director Amma Asante. The commercial is part of HMD Global’s largest ever global marketing campaign showcasing Nokia smartphones as ‘The Only Gadget You’ll Ever Need’.

A range of Nokia phones will appear in the No Time To Die film, forming part of an integrated campaign running across cinema, digital, social, OOH and retail which will launch globally on Sunday 8 March, International Women’s Day. It kicks off with a 90 second video revealing a glimpse of the soon to be announced Nokia smartphones.

The secret device will be fully unveiled on 19 March, in plenty of time for No Time To Die, which is coming to UK cinemas on 12 November 2020. Other future-proof Nokia phones included in the film are the Nokia 7.2, featuring a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics and the iconic Nokia 3310 fans know and love. The film partnership allows HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, to demonstrate its status as a global provider of Android smartphones, showcasing its commitment to security, speed and innovation, meeting the demands of the world’s toughest customers – MI6 agents.

The commercial is filmed against the backdrop of the distinctive London skyline featuring St Paul’s and The Shard. Agent Nomi utilises the range of capabilities on her new, soon to be revealed Nokia smartphone, to complete her mission.

Speaking about her experience with HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, Lynch explained: “My first phone was actually a Nokia 3210 when I was about ten years old. In retrospect, it was my smartphone of the 90’s. Being able to change the buttons and faces, whilst playing Snake blew my mind! So, after seeing how much Nokia smartphones have evolved over the years from my childhood to now, it’s exciting to play Nomi who helps unveil a new smartphone for this iconic brand.”

Amma Asante explains, “I am always drawn to projects that portray women as strong and intellectual – the campaign script was beautifully crafted to present Nomi as a kick ass agent not afraid of going up against the bad guys and doing it with irreverent humour at the same time.”

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global Chief Product Officer comments: “Following the announcement to postpone the movie launch to 12 November, we now have a really exciting year ahead of us in the build up to this much anticipated release. Few cultural properties place technology at the heart of their appeal quite like No Time To Die. The film’s commitment to innovation, paired with the amazing technology built into each Nokia smartphone, making our devices the only gadget that anyone – even a 00 agent – will ever need, makes this partnership a real force to be reckoned with.”

“Trust, security and iconic quality design are the foundations every Nokia phone is built upon and our values reflect those of No Time to Die and the trailblazing new 00 agent, Nomi. We take great pride in making the latest technology accessible to everyone and look forward to doing this via our latest partnership,” said Sarvikas.