Holcim improves customer service with Easybuild, expands reach through digital innovations

Over the past years, leading cement maker has Holcim Philippines, Inc. has launched new products and services that help local builders deliver high-quality structures and grow its business. Aside from these, the company has also focused on digital innovations that enhance customer experience and capture opportunities online.

Among Holcim Philippines’ successful digital tools is online customer service portal called Easybuild, which is used by more than half of its 1,200 business partners nationwide. The latest version launched in 2018 provides customers 24-hour connection with the company for a hassle-free experience in placing orders, checking delivery status, reviewing account history and credit standing among others.

Easybuild also allows customers to settle their transactions with Holcim, which partnered with Metrobank for the online payment platform. The company plans to tie up with more financial institutions to provide customers payment options.

Customers point to how Easybuild lessens administrative tasks and smoothens their transactions with the company. For example, Easybuild sends SMS and e-mails to users once an order is confirmed. This allows customers to track down their orders, removing the need for constant follow-ups. Easybuild also provides an option to have orders delivered to their preferred sites.

“Easybuild has made business transactions easier. You can access all the information you need and place an order with just a click,” said Cheeny Jacob, administrative manager of ready-mix concrete producer JJ Horizon based in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte

Rowell Dy, owner of AGI Hardware in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, could not agree more. He said, “EasyBuild makes it easier to find the products you want to purchase, place an order, and monitor them unlike before where you need to go through a lot of paper works.”

The latest version of the customer portal comes with a mobile app version, allowing mobile-friendly features and better accessibility to Holcim customers.

“I can say that the app helped us in stock and performance monitoring, especially since all the information we need is already in one platform,” said Roselyn Fung, owner of J+ Hardware in Lala, Lanao del Norte.

“We do not have good access to the Internet here in Ilocos Sur, so I use the mobile app version of Easybuild. Instead of wasting a lot of time placing and monitoring my orders, I can access all the information I need using the app. In less than two minutes, you can already place your order,” said Gil Tapaoan, owner of hardware GVT Trading.

Holcim Philippines pioneered the online customer platform in the cement industry in 2002 and sees more opportunities in using digital tools to improve engagement with current partners and reach more clients. The company recently piloted listing its products on digital marketplace Beam and Go to reach overseas Filipinos who are interested in purchasing construction materials for home building and repairs.

Holcim Philippines Senior Vice President for Sales William Sumalinog said customers can count on the company to continuously introduce more innovative products and tools that respond to their needs.

“The changing profile of the market and our customer requires us to adapt and innovate. We are committed to these innovations to better serve our customers and grow our business,” he added.