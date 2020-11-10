Holiday shoppers rejoice for Comic Odyssey’s BIGGEST Sale on 11.11!

It’s time for Holiday shopping, as Comic Odyssey and Pops by Comic Odyssey deliver thebiggest-ever sale on 11.11 via their online stores on Shopee and Lazada! The beloved retailer is going all out: for the first time, everything will be on sale, with discounts up to 85% off oncomics, shirts, graphic novels, and Funko Pops, plus Free Nationwide Shipping on all purchases!

To hype the festive spirit, Comic Odyssey is offering platform-exclusive promos, with Shopeefans getting dibs on the ever-popular Mystery Pop Select Wave 4! This time, the possible grail is none other than the Black Mamba himself – Kobe Bryant #24. At the same time, all Pops on the app will be available at up to 40% off, with a further 10% off during Flash Sales throughout theday, starting at midnight.

Over on Lazada, fans will get a chance to score further discounts on their favorite collectibles with vouchers offering Php50 off on minimum Php600-peso purchases. Throughout the day,shoppers can look forward to Flash Sale Takeovers, Brand Mega Offers, and Crazy Deals for up to 85% off on selected items at special times on November 11.

To help shoppers out, Comic Odyssey’s own Ate Aise will be appearing in exclusive Livestream segments to give helpful tips and updates on all the round-the-clock promos, discounts, anddeals to watch out for. Bringing her own brand of star power, lifestyle influencer Janeena Chan will be appearing in a LazLive segment at 4:00 pm to drive the message that, thanks to Comic Odyssey, collecting is truly for everyone.

This Christmas, give the gift of collecting with Comic Odyssey’s biggest-ever one-day sale!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

