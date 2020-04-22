HOLLYWOOD, Ryan Murphy’s New Limited Original Series, Arrives May 1, Only On Netflix

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Hollywood: Main Trailer

Password: Dreamland. ✨ Hollywood arrives May 1

Posted by Netflix on Sunday, April 19, 2020

