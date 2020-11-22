Hong Kong Disneyland Resort commemorates the 15th anniversary milestone with the unveiling of Castle of Magical Dreams

A historic new era for Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has begun with the celebration of the 15th anniversary launch of the Castle of Magical Dreams and “A Disney Christmas.”.

Highly anticipated 15th Anniversary Celebration & Castle of Magical Dreams

When passing through the magical gates of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, guests were immediately drawn to the beautiful 15th anniversary decoration and the melody of the official 15th anniversary song, “Love the Memory.” The energetic beat filled the entire Castle Forecourt, which served as the stage for a special celebration moment hosted by Stephanie Young, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, who announced the official launch of the 15th anniversary celebration and the unveiling of the Castle of Magical Dreams.

“Looking at how beautiful this new castle is, there is no better way to celebrate this proud milestone. Over the past 15 years, we have helped create countless memories, granted numerous wishes and shared smiles together with our Guests and Cast Members,” Young said.

A dream fulfilled with the Castle of Magic Dreams

Inspired by those that dare to dream and believe, the Castle of Magical Dreams, the re-imagined centrepiece of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, shines as a beacon of courage, hope and possibility. Taking inspiration from 13 stories of Disney princesses and queens, the architectural design embraces their unique characteristics through the interpretation of color, icons, symbols, patterns and cultural features.

Brand-new experiences await guests in the castle. From meeting their favorite princesses and queens at “The Royal Reception Hall,” with its regally appointed interiors that feature intricately carved details, tapestries, and small bronze statues depicting the beloved heroines who inspired the castle’s design, to visiting “Enchanted Treasures,” the first-ever Castle of Magical Dreams Chow Tai Fook Jewelry store where artisans from the popular jeweler Chow Tai Fook have been appointed as Royal Jeweler for all of the kingdom’s magnificent keepsakes and treasures.

Never in Disney history has an existing castle undergone a transformation as grand as this, and guests who have witnessed the change from a distance can now step into the iconic architecture and learn more about the magic behind-the-scenes.

Guests can explore the story behind this new castle by visiting the “Building a Dream: The Magic Behind a Disney Castle” exhibition. Featuring multimedia exhibits where guests can witness how the castle was transformed by Walt Disney Imagineering in partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios, the remarkable exhibition includes an area dedicated to the castle’s live entertainment, which will give guests a glimpse of the brand-new daytime and night-time castle shows coming in the future.

Also available is the first-of-its-kind “Glimpse into the Magic” tour, which offers guests a new perspective of appreciating the shimmering castle. Guided by an audio narration from actress Karena Lam, guests will visit eight different checkpoints using their own mobile phones and earphones, where they will learn all about ins and outs of the castle’s design, and how it has been infused with recognizable icons and symbols distinctly associated with the princesses’ and queens’ stories, their personalities and the worlds from where they come.

Delightful “Magical 15th Party Beats!”

Mickey Mouse has gathered a group of his friends to present guests with a special gift – the “Mickey and Friends 15th Anniversary Celebration!” Mickey and several of his friends in their colourful, new 15th anniversary outfits, along with the Disney Princesses, will board the Main Street Express to welcome guests. The Disney friends will appear around the park to provide selfie photo opportunities. To commemorate this special moment, guests visiting the park will receive a 15th anniversary themed ticket and a 15th anniversary themed button (while supplies last). They can also learn how to draw the Castle of Magical Dreams at the Animation Academy.

Enjoy more fun in the double celebration

Leading the festive line-up is the return of the ever-popular “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball,” which for the first time ever will be presented in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams!

Fans of Duffy & Friends are excited to welcome the adorable ‘Olu Mel who will be at the park celebrating the Happy Season for all. The kind-hearted turtle, who Duffy first befriended while sailing through the Hawaiian Islands, will be strumming up his ukulele as he conjures up a series of happy tunes for the enjoyment of all. Duffy and Friends will make appearances dressed in their seasonal outfits.

In this season of giving, Santa Goofy and Santa Stitch are also eager to snap selfies with guests at Mickey’s Philharmagic and at the Comet Cafe. Guests can purchase a set of two Holiday Wishes Charity Postcards before mailing them at the Holiday Wishes Mailbox at City Hall, with all proceeds benefiting Operation Santa Claus.

Take home with anniversary collectibles

The perfect gift is just around the corner as guests can bring home with them three special 15th anniversary collections made up of more than 200 items – Grand Celebrations, Crystal Dreams, and the Black & Gold Series. A number of co-branded exclusive merchandise items will also be available to celebrate this special occasion, including drinkware and tote bags by Starbucks, a silver and gold charm by Pandora, and a limited-edition watch by Citizen.

Your taste buds’ wishes will come true!

Selected restaurants will feature themed dining experiences with special 15th anniversary offerings, themed décor and souvenirs. Highlights include 15th anniversary-themed Chip and Dale sip sip and Duffy and ShellieMay sip sip, a Mickey and Minnie popcorn bucket and festive balloons, a Castle of Magical Dreams ice-cream bar, and Mickey bubble egg puff. Guests can also enjoy a 15th anniversary seasonal flavour soft serve at Midtown Delights and 15th anniversary award-winning dishes at hotel dining venues.

Staycation with 15th Anniversary Celebration

Black Friday Hotel Flash Sale with 15th Anniversary Celebration

To truly dive into the magical journey, guests are invited for a magical staycation at one of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s hotels filled with 15th anniversary touches! Those who book to stay in the Deluxe Room type or above can look forward to receiving limited-edition amenity boxes, and 15th anniversary themed slippers for the ultimate pampering experience. There will even be themed giveaways that include magnet cards and post cards for guests who join paid DIY classes of making leather card holders and eco-bags, along with daily 15th Anniversary- and- Christmas-themed arts and crafts activities.

Guest can enjoy a limited time Black Friday hotel flash sale with exceptional flexibility from now to December 4, 2020. Guests can save as low as 45% off on the Standard Rooms and Sea View Rooms for staying two-nights or above at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel or Disney Explorers Lodge, travel window from January 3 to September 29, 2021.

Bookings can be made on HKDL’s official website, Booking.com, Expedia and Hotels.com . Enjoy a hassle-free booking experience, reservations can be amended or cancelled at least 7 days prior to the check-in date.

For 15 years, Hong Kong Disneyland has been a place where countless dreams have come true, and even more dreams will be fulfilled for many years to come. “Throughout our 15th anniversary celebration, there will be a number of offerings, magical surprises and unique additions across the resort. What’s more, there are two new shows launching in the near future that will make the experience even more magical. Experience more magic, more joy and more wonders of every kind with us,” added Young.