HONNE release new acoustic EP ‘no song without you: dream edits‘

HONNE are back with new acoustic EP, ‘no song without you: dream edits‘ – a special reimagining of six standout tracks lifted from acclaimed mixtape, ‘no song without you‘.

To coincide with the EP release, the band have also shared a special ‘london session‘ performance of title-track ‘no song without you‘, which was filmed at Tate Britain in September.

Released in July, ‘no song without you‘ formed HONNE’s first material since the release of 2018 album, ‘Love Me / Love Me Not‘, and saw the band strip everything back to channel the psychedelic and infectious, care-free romanticism of the ‘60s. “It’s ok for things to sound a bit rough”, the duo explained, “rather than going into the studio and compressing guitars over and over. The more character that you leave in it, the more the listener can dive in.”

Picking out six standout tracks from the mixtape, including the title-track, ‘free love‘ and ‘by my side‘, the dream edits EP further crystalizes the musicianship HONNE demonstrated right across ‘no song wihtout you‘, and shines a light on their ability to deliver powerful and emotive live performances.

HONNE’s ‘no song without you: dream edits‘ is out now.

