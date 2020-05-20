Hopeless Records announces “This Is Hopeless (Kinda) Live!” Streaming Event

Hopeless Records has announced a “This Is Hopeless (Kinda) Live!” streaming event premiering this Sunday, May 24th at 12:30am (IST) / 2am (WIB) / 3am (GMT+8). Fans can watch the live stream here.

The event will feature artists from the label’s roster and will include performances from Stand Atlantic, Super Whatevr, Aaron West & The Roaring Twenties, Point North, and Vaines. Fans can also expect special appearances by WSTR, Afterlife, and Between You & Me.

On the live stream Hopeless shares, “We wanted to create an event to not only give our artists an outlet to play music for their fans again, but to give fans a chance to connect and experience live music in the safety of their own homes during quarantine.”