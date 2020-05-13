Hospitality and Travel Stakeholders Take On Domestic Travel Sentiment Survey

In the wake of the corona virus pandemic, the travel industry has come to a halt. Many countries are on lockdown, airlines have suspended flights and services, and most hotel properties have sadly but responsibly taken the decision to close temporarily. It would be an understatement to say that the service-hospitality industry is facing unprecedented times.

Travel patterns and trends will definitely not be the same as it used to be. Hotels and Resorts forecast a major decline in business, especially from the International Travelers. Once the ECQ is lifted, most establishments are looking into the local domestic market as its first segment to tap. Hence, we will continue to promote tourism and our hotels for when Filipinos are able to travel again.

As part of our road to recovery, big players in the Travel and Hospitality Industry composed of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association Inc. (PHOAI), Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA), Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP), Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP), Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), Philippine Travel Agency Association (PTAA), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Tajara Hospitality and with the support of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), released the DOMESTIC SENTIMENT TRAVEL SURVEY. (https://bit.ly/phtravelsurvey).

The above organizations thru their members, clients, colleagues and friends will circulate the survey thru their social media channels and thru direct emails starting May 8, 2020 until May 22, 2020.

The survey will help the stakeholders understand better the real sentiment of the local market in terms of their travel plans and trends once the ECQ is lifted and moving forward. “The results will give us a better gauge on how to move forward and adjust to the dynamics of this market with the new norms and guidelines in place” said James Montenegro of Chroma Hospitality.

The survey is initiated by Filinvest Hospitality Group thru Chroma, its management company.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

