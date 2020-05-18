How ABS-CBN serves Filipinos in fight against COVID-19

The Philippines has gone through life-changing tragedies of different kinds, from volcanic eruptions, typhoons, and earthquakes, to deadly fires, and armed conflicts. In these situations, Filipinos feel the love and concern of ABS-CBN through the network’s efforts to inform, entertain, inspire, and bring relief to our countrymen.

When the country faced the global health crisis, ABS-CBN responded with the “Ligtas Pilipinas sa COVID-19” campaign. Filipinos across the country learned safety tips from Department of Health with the help of Kapamilya artists explaining about the pandemic and ways on how people can protect themselves via plugs seen and heard on TV, radio, and online.

When live shows and tapings were canceled to ensure the well-being of the audience, artists, and staff, Kapamilya viewers still had plenty of quality shows to watch as ABS-CBN brought back well-loved educational programs like “Sine’skwela” and “Mathtinik” and inspiring teleseryes like “May Bukas Pa” and “100 Days to Heaven.”

People stayed home and bonded with their families over new episodes of “Magandang Buhay,” “It’s Showtime,” and “ASAP,” new digital series, and digital concerts that were produced using new technology. They even get to hear the Mass every day via “Kapamilya Daily Mass” and workout with Team FitFil to take care of their spiritual and physical health during quarantine. iWant also offered over 1,000 free movies while different programs and units also create special content for social media.

Those who lost their source of income and livelihood also got help through the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” fundraising campaign of ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation. Over 700,000 families in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite are estimated to benefit from the donations raised, which is already at P388 million last May 15. The funds are used to buy food items and basic necessities that ABS-CBN delivers to the local government units for distribution to their constituents. The Lopez Group of Companies, including ABS-CBN, jumpstarted the campaign with a donation of P100 million.

Divina Contreras, a streetsweeper’s wife, said “We are thankful because even if we don’t go out we are able to receive blessings. (Kahit di ka makalabas may dumadating na grasya, pasalamat na lang po kami),” in an interview on “TV Patrol.”

Another recipient of Pantawid, Teresita Jallorina, also said that “she feels how it is really like to be part of a family (naramdamam ko talaga ‘yung maging Kapamilya).”

Meanwhile, frontliners are also grateful for the PPEs and food that ABS-CBN Foundation has delivered to 80 hospitals with the help of donor at partner organizations. Their sacrifices and struggles at this time were recently shown in the documentary “Heroes in the Hot Zone” of ABS-CBN DocuCentral.

Apart from the network’s efforts to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic, its artists and employees initiated and conducted their own efforts to help frontliners and indigent families, ranging from donation of PPEs and home-cooked meals to building tents and distributing relief goods.