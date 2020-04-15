How Online Learning Boosts Students’ Well-Being at Home

Due to the enhanced community quarantine in many parts of the Philippines, schools are faced with closures and cancelled activities. In a report, UNICEF cited that “almost 90 per cent or 1.5 billion of the world’s students are now affected by nationwide school closures due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).”

This has impacted the lives of children and teachers in such a way that their learning and teaching methods have shifted online. Families have embraced online learning to ensure that children continue their education at home and parents’ role has become central to this. But how can parents, teachers and students manage this new normal?

Create better relationships at home by having a study-play balanced lifestyle.

Parents play a central role to a student’s education. Now more than ever, this is the best time a well for parents to maximize their bonding activities with their children by making them a learning experience as well. According to UNICEF, the school shutdown is a “chance to make better relationship with children.” UNICEF encourages parents to have one-on-one time with children and create flexible but consistent daily routines with them. This will also help children to create a balance between studying and playing at home, and not to feel stressed or pressured by the home-school situation.

UNICEF also encourages parents to spend at least 20 minutes or longer in a day with children at home. Have some family games, cook meals, go on virtual museum tours, or watch your favorite streaming series and movies together. It helps children to feel loved, safe, and secured at home during this uncertain period.

Explore digital tools for teaching.

School time can be fun as it helps children grow their social skills. Online learning has disrupted the traditional way of teaching and social interaction between teachers and students. It has, however, presented opportunities for teachers to explore different teaching methods such as online journals, audio books, video conferences or live class sessions.

With so many things happening out there, we don’t want the children to remember this time as boring or isolating. Teachers can bring the outside world to the students at home by encouraging them to read books, watch educational videos, be social by continuously interacting with schoolmates and teachers online, and continue learning at home.

Engage with creative learning activities at home.

Welcome distractions at home. This is the best time for students to enjoy their creative freedom while learning new skills. Let them find helpful distractions especially when they need relief from their school work.

There are many creatives ways to learn online to make the experience more interesting and effective for parents and kids. Your kids may enhance their skills such as cooking, arts and crafts, singing or playing musical instruments. You can also encourage them to help you stitch homemade face masks or protective face shield that can be donated to the community and frontliners. This will help children understand better the situation that they are in.

Teach them the value of kindness.

During this unprecedented time, we hear an increasing emphasis on the importance of obedience, respect, sharing, and kindness for our fellow citizens. This is the time when we reflect on other people’s needs and find ways to help. Being kind to others is a sure way to boost our moral and well-being.

Children are pure-hearted, and their kindness comes in many forms. It is important now to give your kids meaningful ways to spread their kindness. You can encourage them to do simple acts of kindness such as checking in on their friends or talking to their elderly relatives to boost their mood while in isolation, helping on donation drives, or sending encouraging letters, drawings, or videos through e-mail for the COVID-19 frontliners.

