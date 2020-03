Following the dreamy single “Comment,” which debuted early this January 2020, Barbie Almalbis continues to perfect her signature, swoony alt-pop sound with incisive introspection on her second single. “Iyong-iyo,” the…

Following the dreamy single “Comment,” which debuted early this January 2020, Barbie Almalbis continues to perfect her signature, swoony alt-pop sound with incisive introspection on her second single. “Iyong-iyo,” the…