Laundry 101: Here’s How to Clean Your Clothes Thoroughly

One of the top priorities at home is to keep ourselves and everything else as sanitized as possible. Staying clean is important; especially as different kinds of microbes survive in clothes. When going out, it’s almost impossible to be certain of the people or surfaces we come into contact with.

With this, taking preventative measures is highly advised. Here are a few ways on how to properly wash your clothes:

Familiarize yourself with the washing machine’s features

Nowadays, washing machines do more than just simply washing and drying clothes. It’s important to know a machine’s extra features as it might help in sanitizing and disinfecting clothes and other fabrics much better.

For example, Samsung Digital AppliancesFront Load Washer has an Air Wash System that deodorizes and sanitizes clothes and bedding. With the help of hot air reaching up to 80°C blown onto the clothes, 99.9% of bacteria and allergens, along with unpleasant odors, are removed without chemical use.

Handle laundry with special care

To be on the safer side, use gloves when doing the laundry and follow each of the item’s washing instructions. Also, be sure to wash newly purchased clothes before using since in-store clothes have gone through many hands and might have even been tried on by a complete stranger.

Wash clothes effectively, old and new alike, with Samsung Digital Appliances’ Eco Bubble™ technology that cleans powerfully even at low temperatures. This feature turns detergent into bubbles to quickly penetrate fabric and remove dirt easily while protecting the fabric and saving energy.

Do not overload the washer

It is better to leave ample space inside the washer as the detergent needs room to circulate through the clothes. Overloading a washer can result in clothes that aren’t thoroughly washed and sanitized.

Also, segregating clothes by color, fabric, and overall weight is key to a good wash cycle. Mixing a heavy knitted cardigan along with a thin cotton t-shirt isn’t ideal as these two need different times in the washer.

Disinfect washer, baskets, and other surfaces

Just as clothes should be cleaned after before and after use, also make sure to sanitize where the clothes, both dirty and clean, are being stored. If possible, opt to use a mat or liner that is either disposable or can be laundered to limit the exposure of clothes to different surfaces.

Samsung’ Digital Appliances’ washing machines also have EcoDrumClean+ which ensures 95% removal of the unit’s drum contamination. Through a combination of powerful water jet streams and high-speed spinning, it keeps the buildup of mold, lint, dirt and detergent residues at bay.

Being more aware and careful is always a good extra measure to take, especially with everyday essentials such as clothing. Make use of innovative home appliances to keep safe and sanitized.

