Here’s The Maya Kitchen’s guide with info every first-time bread baker should know and keep in mind.

4 ingredients you absolutely need to make bread: water, flour, salt, yeast.

Speaking of flour, different kinds will have different levels of gluten and protein that affect how your bread turns out. Maya’s All-Purpose Flour is a safe choice for beginners, and can be used for baked goods other than bread.

There are some basic equipment you should have. A large mixing bowl and a wooden spoon (to mix the flour with).

Why you need to knead your dough. Kneading helps produce bread’s chewy texture by developing the gluten proteins in the dough.

You should let the dough rise. Most, if not all, breads—especially yeasted ones—require several hours before it’s ready to bake.

RECIPES

FRENCH BREAD

Ingredients

1 1/2 tablespoons yeast

1/4 cup warm water

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon salt

2 cups water

7-8 cups MAYA All-Purpose Flour

1 egg white

1/4 cup cornmeal

Instructions

Dissolve yeast in water. In a bowl, combine sugar, salt, water and about 1 cup flour to form a soft dough. stir in dissolved yeast and enough flour to make a moderately stiff dough. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic. Transfer to a greased bowl, cover with a damp cloth and let it rise until double in bulk. Punch down dough to expel excess air. Divide dough into two equal portions. shape each portion into long tapered loaves. Get a French bread try. Grease it and dust with cornmeal. Arrange loaves on prepared tray. Cover and let rise until doubled.

Before baking, make slashes diagonally on the surface. Brush with egg white and dust with cornmeal. Bake in a preheated 375F oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

PANDESAL

Ingredients

2 teaspoons yeast

1 ½ cups warm water

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons shortening

4 ½ – 5 cups sifted MAYA All-Purpose Flour

breadcrumbs, as needed

Procedure

Dissolve yeast in ¼ cup of water. In a bowl, combine the remaining water, sugar, salt and shortening. Add 4 cups of the flour and the yeast mixture. Mix well then transfer to a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic. Use the remaining flour for dusting the table and your hands if the dough gets sticky. Place dough on a greased bowl, cover and let it rise until double in bulk. Preheat oven to 350°F/177°C. Place risen dough on a floured surface. Flatten with your hands to form a rectangle about 16 x 3 inches. Starting at one end, roll up the dough with the right hand while sealing with the left hand to form a cylindrical strip of dough. Roll in breadcrumbs. Let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Cut dough into pieces about 1 ½-inch thick. Place in baking sheet cut side up. Let the dough pieces rise until light, for approximately 1 hour. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Yield

2-3 dozens