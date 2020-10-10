Connected with internet at home, here’s how to make the most out of your home WiFi

With families usually sharing a single home broadband plan to have internet connection at home, there is a need to properly provide internet connection in every nook and cranny inside the house. This enables members of the family to find their own personal corner to study, work, entertain, or simply surf with privacy.

Understanding the hindrances to good connectivity

To enjoy good home connectivity, first, we need to understand what hinders wireless signals. Some obstacles can easily be addressed but there are physical hindrances that are impractical to remove. Walls, especially those made of thick reinforced concrete and thick timber, can block or weaken wireless signals. The same applies to houses with multiple storeys. The signal from a WiFi router placed on the first floor is unlikely to reach the higher floors because of the building materials used.

So how do you get the most out of your WiFi especially when everyone is simultaneously connected to the internet? Here are some tips to improve your home internet experience.

Pick a good spot for your modem. It should be placed in the part of the house where space is open and free of walls, bookshelves, cabinets and other installations. Routers should not be placed near a metal object or appliance that emits electromagnetic waves such as washing machines, TVs, electric razors, dishwashers and microwave ovens to mention a few.

Make sure that your Bluetooth, baby monitors, walkie-talkies and other two-way radios are turned off as they can interfere with WiFi signals and may result in your disconnection to the internet.

Remove WiFi vampires. An encrypted and protected password is very important to prevent unwelcome connections to your WiFi network.

Control bandwidth-consuming apps. Remember it takes only one bandwidth hungry app to slow down your connection. If using the internet for entertainment, download only from legitimate sources. Practice #PlayItRight.

Reboot. Whenever there is a slowing down of connection try to reboot, unplug and replug your router. Reboot at least once a month to ensure good connectivity. Sometimes you may also need to reboot your laptop or smartphone if rebooting the router doesn’t do the trick.

Get your provider to install mesh devices inside your home to eliminate WiFi dead spots and ensure internet connection for each family member’s personal corner. Unlike WiFi repeaters and signal extenders, WiFi Mesh doesn’t split up your internet connection’s bandwidth. Don’t give in to the allure of online shops offering boosters and extenders that sacrifice speed and quality for coverage. Never install illegal repeaters or illegal signal boosters. Get these only from your authorized network provider.

Globe’s TP-Link Deco M5 WiFi Mesh Devices can help widen home WiFi overage in more areas of your house. TP-Link WiFi Mesh technology creates a whole home WiFi network that offers seamless WiFi as your devices are passed on from each access point seamlessly. This allows roaming around the house with ease without disconnecting and reconnecting to the WiFi constantly.

It comes with an anti-virus software, ensuring that your connection is safe and secure. You can also set up parental controls on the TP-Link mesh to keep the kids safe on the internet.

For a limited period, new and existing customers who subscribe or upgrade to Globe At Home Plan 2499 or up may avail of the TP-Link Deco M5 WiFi Mesh system with two units for free. This promo is available until October 31, 2020 only. Additional mesh devices can also be purchased for a monthly fee of P150 per unit for 24 months.

To avail of Globe At Home TP-Link Deco M5 WiFi Mesh and other Globe At Home postpaid plans, visit https://shop.globe.com.ph/ tplink.