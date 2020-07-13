HP 21.5-inch FHD monitor takes multitasking to greater lengths

Working from home can have its benefits—not having to wear a uniform or rushing to the office, enjoying more than the usual number of coffee breaks or snacks, or having extra time with the family.

Temporarily working from home or setting up a home-office will also mean achieving greater productivity, especially if one has a secondary screen such as the HP P22h G4 FHD Monitor.

Studies reveal that multiple monitors can increase productivity by 42% or more. And the P22h Monitor is one stylish and sleek business display that can surely boost productivity as it serves as a bigger second screen for those using a desktop or laptop with smaller displays.

With an ample 21.5-inch diagonal Full HD IPS screen with a 3-sided micro-edge bezel for unlimited sightlines, the HP Monitor is capable of multi-display setups and convenient navigation of documents and spreadsheets, providing a better work experience—from essential presentation features and comfort adjustability, to advanced connectivity—all at an affordable tag price.

The P22h Monitor has a 1920 x 1080 resolution to deliver clear and crisp images for all content, including documents, charts, graphs, spreadsheets, pictures, and videos. It has 100mm of available adjustable height, plus it swivels and tilts 5/+25 (+/-2) and has 90° pivot rotation which makes for the best view that puts content front and center of the workstation, making for optimum ergonomics.

The monitor has HDMI and DisplayPort™ connectors, allowing quick and versatile connectivity to HP Desktop Mini, HP Chromebox, and select HP Thin Client. Its VGA connector also enables compatibility and connectivity to older devices and other equipment. It also has a display assistant that allows users to manage the display and quickly resize screen partitions so they can work in separate regions of the screen.

So, what are you waiting for? Get the HP P22h G4 FHD Monitor to boost your multitasking and productivity today. Get it online with a three-year standard limited warranty at Lazada.