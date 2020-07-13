HP 21.5-inch FHD monitor takes multitasking to greater lengths

0 comment

The HP P22h Monitor has 100mm of adjustable height to offer the best viewing experience

Working from home can have its benefits—not having to wear a uniform or rushing to the office, enjoying more than the usual number of coffee breaks or snacks, or having extra time with the family.

Temporarily working from home or setting up a home-office will also mean achieving greater productivity, especially if one has a secondary screen such as the HP P22h G4 FHD Monitor.

Studies reveal that multiple monitors can increase productivity by 42% or more. And the P22h Monitor is one stylish and sleek business display that can surely boost productivity as it serves as a bigger second screen for those using a desktop or laptop with smaller displays.

With an ample 21.5-inch diagonal Full HD IPS screen with a 3-sided micro-edge bezel for unlimited sightlines, the HP Monitor is capable of multi-display setups and convenient navigation of documents and spreadsheets, providing a better work experience—from essential presentation features and comfort adjustability, to advanced connectivity—all at an affordable tag price.

The HP P22h Monitor can be rotated up to 90 degrees to provide optimal display of various content and fit into tight workstations

The P22h Monitor has a 1920 x 1080 resolution to deliver clear and crisp images for all content, including documents, charts, graphs, spreadsheets, pictures, and videos. It has 100mm of available adjustable height, plus it swivels and tilts 5/+25 (+/-2) and has 90° pivot rotation which makes for the best view that puts content front and center of the workstation, making for optimum ergonomics.

The monitor has HDMI and DisplayPort™ connectors, allowing quick and versatile connectivity to HP Desktop Mini, HP Chromebox, and select HP Thin Client. Its VGA connector also enables compatibility and connectivity to older devices and other equipment. It also has a display assistant that allows users to manage the display and quickly resize screen partitions so they can work in separate regions of the screen.

So, what are you waiting for? Get the HP P22h G4 FHD Monitor to boost your multitasking and productivity today. Get it online with a three-year standard limited warranty at Lazada.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Mastercard partners with tonik, Philippines’ first digital-only neobank, to accelerate financial inclusion

Team Orange 0 comments
Mastercard recently announced a new partnership agreement with tonik, a two-year-old startup which recently received a bank license in the Philippines. Through this partnership, Mastercard will further enhance tonik’s market…

Why iWant’s Filipino-dubbed “2Gether” is a must-watch for Pinoy fans

Team Orange 1 comments Press Releases
Do you ever wonder how Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin’s ‘kilig’-filled bickering in “2gether” sounds in Filipino? If you didn’t already know, streaming service iWant is housing Filipino-dubbed episodes of…

Google launches Startups Accelerator program to help Filipino startups and businesses

Team Orange 0 comments Events
The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way people live, work, and do their businesses. Technology has an important part in helping everyone adjust to the new way of life,…

Araneta City’s JAAF Assists “Crops for Creatives” in Roxas City

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), the social development arm of Araneta City, supports Roxas City’s CROPS FOR CREATIVES – a local-farmer-driven food security outreach program intended to support artists affected…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone