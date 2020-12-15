HP gifts GCash credits to PC buyers this Christmas in extended promo

HP Pavilion x360 comes with GCash credits of up to P6,000 if purchased on or before January 31, 2021! This extended cash back promo puts back the merry in Christmas for all buyers of HP laptops and desktops

HP is putting merry back to Christmas by giving GCash credits of as much as P6,000 for PC buyers with the extension of its cashback promo until January 31, 2021.

Now, you can happily spruce up your work-from-home or learn-from-home setup with HP laptops and desktops that are known for unbeatable performance and unparalleled design. Plus, get extra cash for other WFH or LFH essentials like ergonomic chairs and working tables with the free GCash credits.

The HP Pavilion x360 is one laptop that will definitely brighten your working space at home with its fresh new design that blends unique patterns, tones, and finishing touches. Its 3-sided micro-edge display allows your vibrant holiday photos and videos to fill more of the screen. Its full HD resolution together with dual speakers and HP Audio Boost with Audio by B&O will make your Netflix or YouTube viewing or gaming become an immersive experience with crystal clear images and rich, authentic sound.

Reduce stress with the new hour glass shape and 360-degree hinge of this fierce personal machine that lets you open your laptop fast and effortlessly gets you into the perfect position to work, write, watch, and play. With a powerful Intel® processor, multitasking becomes easy and breezy with the HP Pavilion x360.

In a 360-degree turn of events, the HP GCash cashback promo is extended until January 31, 2021! A purchase of the powerful HP Pavilion x360, or any HP laptop and desktop, will entitle buyers of up to P6,000 GCash credits!

Grab this statement laptop and other participating HP products this holiday season to avail of the Free GCash promo. After purchase, simply go to www.hp.com/ph/promotions to register and upload your purchase details. Once registration has been completed and approved, you will receive a confirmation email and a separate email for the HP GCash voucher code. Then email name, date of birth, mobile number and GCash voucher code to claims@HPGcashpromo.com to convert voucher code to actual GCash credit.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

