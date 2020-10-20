HP, Intel hold cybersecurity forum on October 23

With many Filipinos forced to work or study at home amid the pandemic-induced lockdowns, black-hat hackers have shifted their sights to home networks which are multiple times more vulnerable to malware and virus attacks than the secure office perimeter.

Thus, technology leaders HP and Intel are bringing “Cyber Lockdown” – a timely panel discussion on how to protect our data and devices from cyber attacks on October 23, Friday, at 10:00 am.

The online forum will be headlined by IT experts – HP Senior Security Advisor Junaid UR Rehman, Intel Asia Regional Account Manager Carrie Chow, ePLDT Chief Information Security Officer Angel Redoble, and Manila Bulletin Technology Editor Art Samaniego.

Be part of the conversation and join the live discussion by registering here.