HP, Intel hold cybersecurity forum on October 23

0 comment

With many Filipinos forced to work or study at home amid the pandemic-induced lockdowns, black-hat hackers have shifted their sights to home networks which are multiple times more vulnerable to malware and virus attacks than the secure office perimeter.

Thus, technology leaders HP and Intel are bringing “Cyber Lockdown” – a timely panel discussion on how to protect our data and devices from cyber attacks on October 23, Friday, at 10:00 am.

The online forum will be headlined by IT experts – HP Senior Security Advisor Junaid UR Rehman, Intel Asia Regional Account Manager Carrie Chow, ePLDT Chief Information Security Officer Angel Redoble, and Manila Bulletin Technology Editor Art Samaniego.

Be part of the conversation and join the live discussion by registering here.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Ginebra San Miguel launches 2021 Calendar Girl Christelle Abello

Team Orange 0 comments
Ginebra San Miguel introduces a fresh face as its Calendar Girl for 2021. Newcomer Christelle Abello was launched as Ginebra San Miguel 2021 Calendar Girl in a virtual media event…

Globe empowers the youth to Stay Connected With Virtual Hangouts Powered by Go and Go+ Prepaid Promos

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Missing the fun of hanging out with your crew? With almost everything done online nowadays, it’s time to fully embrace the digital lifestyle and take advantage of it. Now, spending…

AXA app allows filing of motor claims anytime, anywhere

Team Orange 0 comments Health
The pandemic has left many Filipinos with a lot of difficulties to deal with, and the last thing they need is to be stranded on the road due to car…

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines Season 6, In Partnership with Smart, Kicks Off Playoffs on October 22

Team Orange 0 comments Events
The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines Season 6, in partnership with presenting sponsor Smart and official sponsor realme, is set to begin its playoffs on October 22-25,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone