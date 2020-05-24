HP introduces free remote helpdesk for all users in the Philippines to offer support for those working at home

HP Inc. has introduced a limited period-free remote helpdesk support service to help HP small and medium businesses (SMBs) users and consumers in the Philippines adapt to their new work from home requirements and help address their operational issues.

In the absence of regular support and service channels, HP is making this service available to consumer and commercial HP PC users to ensure SMBs and individuals can stay connected and maintain business continuity as they keep working, keep learning and keep going from home.

In the current landscape, millions of SMB owners, staff and consumers now need to work from home. They often face IT related challenges that can be addressed through remote support from trusted business partners like HP Inc.

This limited remote helpdesk service will be available for all HP PC consumers, SMB and enterprise users free of charge only from May 11 to June 11. Users are required to register here for the limited free 24/7 remote helpdesk support, following which a toll-free hotline number will be sent via email to enable access. The helpdesk will be able to address user PC issues related to general performance, security configuration, connectivity, operating system, media support, mobility, software operation, and installation, among others.

“Now more than ever, businesses and consumers rely on trusted technology providers like HP to provide secure products and services to help them stay connected as they keep working, keep learning and keep going every day. As industry leaders, it is our responsibility in challenging times to go beyond traditional corporate boundaries and help our users as they adapt to this new normal. This 24/7 helpdesk and our customer service support will deliver on the technology needs of HP customers in the Philippines as they strive to work from home without interruption,” said Christian Edmond Reyes, Philippines Managing Director, HP Inc.

HP Inc., as a secure, trusted technology partner in the Philippines, continues to serve all customers during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), including those that provide essential government, healthcare and business process outsourcing (BPO) services. These customer support services are enabled through 24 x 7 WhatsApp chat support, onsite support, as well as pickup, repair and return services. The services are executed by a team of experienced engineers who are well-versed with quick fix solutions on issues that may occur when working from home.

As office workers and consumers continue to work, learn and play from home, HP, in addition to these services, provides a range of trusted and secure PC and print innovation to help Filipino workers and consumers continue to work, learn and play from home. These include the HP Spectre, HP Elite, HP ENVY and HP OMEN laptop series, HP All-in-One Desktops, monitors, accessories, as well as the HP DeskJet Ink, HP Advantage Printer and HP Smart Tank.

Registering for access to HP limited period free helpdesk support service:

Register here for access

Upon registration, a toll-free hotline number will be provided for your use

Each service registration covers 1 PC and 1 peripheral device (printers are covered as a peripheral device)

For more information on the helpdesk service, please click here.

For more information on how you can optimize your work and learn from home experiences with bundles from HP, please visit your nearest HP Authorized Premier Reseller or log on to HP.com. You may also visit the official HP flagship store at Lazada. You can also contact us at 1800 1441 0936 and 1800 8908 8325 with further general enquiries.