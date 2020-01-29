HP offers free delivery on original HP Supplies ordered from participating online stores

HP is not only making it fast and convenient to order printing supplies through various online channels, it is also making deliveries free of charge!

From January 27 to February 9, 2020, every purchase of original HP Supplies at participating online stores entitles buyers to free deliveries within Metro Manila.

The participating original HP Supplies includes HP 63 Black and Tri-color Original Ink Cartridge, HP 63XL High Yield Black and Tri-color Original Ink Cartridge, HP 678 Black and Tri-color Ink Cartridge Twin 2-Pack, HP 678 Black / Tri-color Ink Cartridge Combo 2-Pack, HP 680 Black Ink Cartridge 2-Pack, HP 680 Color/Black Ink Cartridge Combo 2-Pack, HP 703 Black / Tri-color Ink Advantage Cartridge Combo Pack, HP 704 Black / Tri-color Ink Advantage Cartridge Combo Pack, HP 17A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge, HP 79A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge, and HP 85A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge.

To avail of the free delivery within Metro Manila, HP customers should order from HP Store (http://bit.ly/HPSuppliesFreeShipping), Office Warehouse (http://bit.ly/HPOfficeWarehouse), ICS- http://bit.ly/HPSuppliesICS, Silicon Valley- http://bit.ly/HPSuppliesLazada

So, what are you waiting for? Visit the online stores and order your trusted original HP supplies today! See posters and print ads for more details. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-01485 Series of 2020.