HP offers free delivery on original HP Supplies ordered from participating online stores

0 comment

HP is not only making it fast and convenient to order printing supplies through various online channels, it is also making deliveries free of charge!

From January 27 to February 9, 2020, every purchase of original HP Supplies at participating online stores entitles buyers to free deliveries within Metro Manila.

The participating original HP Supplies includes HP 63 Black and Tri-color Original Ink Cartridge, HP 63XL High Yield Black and Tri-color Original Ink Cartridge, HP 678 Black and Tri-color Ink Cartridge Twin 2-Pack, HP 678 Black / Tri-color Ink Cartridge Combo 2-Pack, HP 680 Black Ink Cartridge 2-Pack, HP 680 Color/Black Ink Cartridge Combo 2-Pack, HP 703 Black / Tri-color Ink Advantage Cartridge Combo Pack, HP 704 Black / Tri-color Ink Advantage Cartridge Combo Pack, HP 17A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge, HP 79A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge, and HP 85A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge.

To avail of the free delivery within Metro Manila, HP customers should order from HP Store (http://bit.ly/HPSuppliesFreeShipping), Office Warehouse  (http://bit.ly/HPOfficeWarehouse), ICS- http://bit.ly/HPSuppliesICS, Silicon Valley- http://bit.ly/HPSuppliesLazada

So, what are you waiting for? Visit the online stores and order your trusted original HP supplies today! See posters and print ads for more details. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-01485 Series of 2020.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

#EnjoooyThatCloud9Moment with Cloud 9’s New Look

Team Orange 0 comments
Life can be full of incredibly feel-good first moments and best experiences. And for some Filipinos, Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 has been a constant companion in celebrating their small…

Filming Underway on “The Batman” Starring Robert Pattinson

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman.” Director Matt Reeves (the “Planet of the Apes” films) is at the helm, with Robert Pattinson (upcoming “Tenet,” “The Lighthouse,”…

realme 5i set to be best smartphone in PHP6K segment; Raises standards for value phones in ph p

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme Philippines officially launches its quad-camera battery king realme 5i. The realme 5i is the first in the PHP6K segment to pack quad-camera technology, a powerful Snapdragon…

Get a taste of the Big Apple with Yellow Cab’s New Year, New York deal!

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Enjoy three 9-inch New York Classic pizzas for only P699.00 with this limited-time deal. Take a bite of Yellow Cab’s own take on an iconic New York favorite – flavorful…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone