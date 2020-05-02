HP small business owner study highlights family, purpose and technology at the core of modern Filipino businesses

In the Philippines, Filipinos are most likely to start and build a business with the intent of passing it on to their family to ensure stable livelihood for future generations

80% of Filipino small business owners said that they have a duty to protect the environment and contribute to the community

63% of Filipino small business owners see their printer as a technology partner, wanting it to perform tasks beyond just printing

HP Inc. shared the results of the HP Small Business Owner Today Study, which examines both the motivations and business ethics of company heads as well as their technology expectations. The study sheds light on the local Filipino business belief of having a long-term investment in originality, sustainability and community as key pillars of their business. It also reveals the extended role of originality in technology to help address unique, practical and functional business challenges faced by local Filipinos as they look to drive high-quality output, productivity and efficiency.

“Even in the current environment, the Philippines holds a large potential for growth, fueled by an expanding entrepreneurial young and middle-class, an increasingly well-educated population and diverse economies. Through conversations with small business owners from these demographics, we see a real desire in Filipinos to do what’s right for their families, their communities and the planet,” said Christian Edmond Reyes Philippines Managing Director HP Inc. “We share their values and are working hard to be their trusted technology partner as they build companies that have life-changing impact. We continue to support this with PC and print innovation and services that help balance productivity and efficiency at work and quality time with their families.”

Family, community and purpose come first in the Philippines

Results from the small business owners study show that South East Asians are more community-oriented and purpose-led, with the Philippines appearing to be most ‘We’ focused within the region, than their peers from around the world. They are also more in-tune with technology and are actively seeking a partner that will help their business excel.

Family is core to everything Filipino small business owners do. It is the number one reason they started their business. Almost nine in ten (83%) agree that they are creating a better life for their families through their business, and four out of five (76%) believe that their children will have better lives than they had growing up. But because so much is riding on the success of their businesses, 77% are motivated to keep building their firms purely to avert failure.

Filipino small businesses are also highly conscientious with (81%) agreeing that responsible owners have a duty to protect the environment, and (75%) believing that they should contribute to the community.

Local small business owners in the Philippines are also strongly principled in their approach to business. Two-thirds would choose not to grow their business if growth meant going against their values. And 66% will not work with other companies if they feel they do not take their part in protecting and advancing the rights of the underrepresented groups.

Connecting the value of originality and technology for Filipino SMBs

Keeping up with technology is a major concern for 67% of Filipino small business owners in addition to adjusting to the current economic climate.

63% of Filipino business owners see their printer as a technology partner, wanting it to perform tasks beyond just printing. But for 60% of them, there is a disconnect between what they feel they need from a printer, and what printer manufacturers are offering.

HP is addressing the demands for a sustainable business by offering knowledge, expertise, opportunity, and a range of printers and original ink and toner supplies to help local businesses stand out from the crowded marketplace. HP enables this by helping small business owners articulate and elevate their original brand, provide a unique approach to customer satisfaction and deliver high-quality services and products that reflect the value they place on originality.