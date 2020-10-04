HSMA, DOT, TPB launches GPSTV and “Go Philippines, Soar High!” initiative

The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA), in partnership with the Department of Tourism, and the Tourism Promotions Board, officially launched a pioneering collaboration to reignite the tourism sector through television broadcast. “Go Philippines, Soar High!”, aptly named GPSTV was launched on September 23, 2020, live via zoom and on the GPSTV facebook page.

“Go Safe, Go Travel!” is the call of the hospitality industry, ensuring future travellers an enriching experience, prioritizing safety as they explore. This virtual media launch was hosted by Mutya ng Pilipinas Tourism 2018 Aya Fernandez. Guest panelists Ms. Kuh Ledesma (Owner of Hacienda Isabella), Ms. Michi Calica-Sotto (CEO of the Academy of Surfing Instructors), and Mr. Bob Zozobrado (President of the Pacific Asia Travel Association), joined HSMA President Ms. Christine Ibarreta and HSMA Chair Ms. Margie Munsayac in this momentous occasion to discuss how domestic tourism can restart through informed and mindful travel habits.

DOT USec. Bong Bengzon and TPB COO Atty. Anthonette Allones were in full support, expressing their excitement for their first co-produced online television tourism-magazine show. USec. Bong adds that this has been a dream turned into reality, “a dream to showcase the Philippines in a platform that captures the hearts of the new normal travellers”.

This informative, entertaining, and value-adding program encourages responsible tourism, to boost the industry and to give travellers a new guide to a more enjoyable experience.

“To execute the vision of the current times, from wandering to properly navigating the industry to soaring heights” Christine Ibarreta of HSMA adds as she welcomes everyone to this pioneer initiative.

“We also adjust to the times, as the months proceed and looking into the gradual opening of tourism, we in HSMA and the members…and any province that would open slowly to tourism, all these safety protocols must be implemented”, Margie Munsayac, HSMA Chair reassures everyone for the return of tourism.

GPSTV features safe getaways, your stories, snapshots, and journeys to thriving tourism destinations. Updates, as well as collaborative content, and bespoke tourism productions will be showcased to prepare everyone for safer and worry-free travels. As your online travel buddy, you are well equipped with the knowledge and foresight to confidently navigate through what the Philippines has to offer. Calling a tourist destination home is but a dream to the rest of the world and we have the privilege to maximize its wonders and what better way than to showcase them in style. Helping over 40 million tourism and hospitality professionals, in a way, we believe that taking a vacation is patriotism.

In almost a prophetic tone, Bob Zozobrado has held “Now we dream, tomorrow we take our luggage”, as he commended the HSMA in their initiative and unending imperative to be catalysts for the continued thriving of the tourism sector. As we prepare ourselves to take this journey, tourism hotspots are already anticipating the wave of returning visitors such as surfing, among others, Michi Calica-Sotto of ASI Phils. adds “Surfing and SUP is really key because Wow, ang ganda ng Pilipinas!”.

If these times have revealed anything, it’s the Filipino brand of passion and hospitality. In the midst of turbulent times, we rise in the end and soar to greater heights. Bringing everyone’s spirits up, Ms. Kuh Ledesma said “busloads came, hindi lang 100 ang dumating na OFW, 282, we are so grateful”, as she shares her recent experience with her passion project, Hacienda Isabella.

Providing a platform for creative minds and passionate travel enthusiasts to highlight their advocacies and projects, GPSTV encourages collaboration and exploration of different spaces. The GPSTV project is a culmination of the collective effort from various sectors, content creators, influencers, thought leaders, stakeholders, and industry experts to stimulate the Philippine economy, a manifestation of modern Bayanihan. True to its brand and philosophy, “Go Philippines Soar High!” embodies the trajectory of Philippine tourism if we come together and unite.

As TPB COO Atty. Tonette Allones has added, “only in forging very a strong partnership like ours, will we be able to really move forward and restart tourism”. We may have been physically distanced but these times have made us become more socially resilient and connected. The GPSTV streams online starting this October on the GPSTV facebook page and youtube channel.

Viewers are to expect live, syndicated regular shows, and unique content every week, tackling new destinations, proper travel protocols, and great deals & offers.

GPSTV is now boarding, Go Philippines, let’s Go Safe, Go Travel, let’s Soar High!