Hotel Sales and Marketing Association Holds Biggest Tourism Sale of 2020

Hotel marketing group takes initiative to stimulate demand in anticipation of eased restrictions.

With the gradual lifting of quarantine restrictions around the country, Filipinos are raring to pack their suitcases and travel, albeit more cautiously, to once again enjoy the country’s beautiful destinations with families and friends.

The Department of Tourism recently came up with a campaign to feed every Pinoys’ wanderlust: “Wake Up In the Philippines,” which showcases a series of online videos that feature all of the country’s picturesque beaches, breathtaking mountains, and mouthwatering cuisine. The virtual experience easily inspires one to start planning their next trip in the Philippines, be it in Batanes, Bohol, Boracay—or just about any place they want to visit soon in the country.

And with tourism being one of the hardest-hit industries–not just here, but all around the world–a local association of hotel marketers is holding a pivotal event aimed at further jumpstarting the Philippines’ hotel and hospitality industry: the September Online Sale, or S.O.S.

Organized by the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines, with the support of the Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPB), S.O.S. is a two-week online sale of 89 hotel accommodations and other offerings across the country, to be held on September 15 to 30, 2020. Through HSMA’s website, travelers can find exclusive discounts of up to 70 percent off on regular rates of hotels in each of the featured destinations.

“Some of the promos are valid for up to a year—and even more– while the others even have no expiration on their validity,” says Pearl Maclang, spokesperson for HSMA. “For travelers, the S.O.S. is both a limited-time offer that can help them save on their next trip and a chance to help the Philippines’ tourism industry bounce back from Covid-19.”

And speaking of Covid-19, HSMA Chair Margarita Munsayac assures S.O.S. buyers that all properties featured in the event have passed stringent health and hygiene safety protocols, all of which are also being communicated through their respective social media and digital platforms.

“Most hotels and resorts are ready with all health, safety, sanitation protocols, and are well-prepared to welcome guests again,” Munsayac says. “Months of quarantine have enabled these properties to plan carefully and in detail all these protocols, as prescribed by the government, to ensure the safety of guests as well as employees.”

HSMA President Christine Ibarreta stressed that this initiative offers hope for an estimated 5.7 million hospitality employees and workers. “We have no illusions that life will be the same—if and when restrictions are lifted. But the public’s patronage and advanced bookings from the sale gives us hope that things will get better. It will also enable us to plan ahead in terms of manpower and other operational requirements so that we will be able to hit the ground running when the pandemic scare is over,” shares Ibarreta.

The ultimate Philippine itinerary

S.O.S. offers options from 89 hotels and resorts all over the country, across eight key destinations: Manila, Pasay, Makati/Bonifacio Global City, the Ortigas Business Center, Quezon City, Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Boracay, Visayas, and Palawan/Mindanao.

Among the featured destinations and hotels during the 2-week sale are:

Boracay

Huge discounts on Deluxe Rooms (with breakfast or spa deals) at the Belmont Hotel;

Buy One, Take One massage offers at The Crimson Resort and Spa;

Buy Now, Travel Later with P6,000 resort credit promo at Discovery Shores;

Three Days, Two Nights packages at the Paradise Garden Resort and Convention Center, and at Shangri-La’s Boracay Resort and Spa; and

A free night at The Lind, for a minimum paid two-night stay

Visayas

For families, Bluewater Resorts in Maribago, Panglao, and Sumilon offer up to 60 percent off on their Deluxe Room rates (with breakfast) for a three-day, two-night stay

The Bellevue Resort Bohol has promos for an overnight, two-night, or three-night stay, which include a 10 percent discount on boat rentals.

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan has extended its Forever Summer room rates at includes a 40% spa services discount at its AUM SPA

In Cebu City, locals can avail of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Staycation Spree deal for two or three nights.

Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa will also be offering their own two-night staycation package, while

Savoy Hotel Mactan has a Welcome Back promo for an overnight stay.

Radisson Blu Cebu offers an Intimate Garden Wedding package for 20 persons, which includes an overnight stay for the couple.

Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, is welcoming back its guests with both dining and overnight stay discounts.

Palawan/Mindanao

Club Paradise Palawan: Break Free vouchers for three-day, two-night stays, inclusive of P6,000 resort credits for use in restaurants, spa, gift shop, and select island tours

Miniloc Island Resort (El Nido Resorts): Deals on four-day, three-night stays, with daily full-board meals

Seda Lio: Overnight stay for two, with P4,000 worth of food and beverage credits

Best Western The Ivywall: Overnight and three-day, two-night stay deals with discounts on local cocktails

Overnight stay with half-board meals at Aziza Paradise Hotel.

Davao

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort offers discounted room rates for its Day Experience package inclusive of set lunch; and wedding packages for 25, 50, or 100 persons with a P30,000-50,000 discount

Dusit Thani D2 Davao will offer meeting room packages on a per-person rate, inclusive of special discount promos for room, food & beverage and wedding banquets

North of Metro Manila

In Baguio City, there are huge discounts on accommodations and degustation menu for two persons at Grand Sierra Pines Hotel;

Costa Pacifica in Baler, Aurora offers special discounts on wedding package for 30 persons, as well as Buy Now, Stay Later vouchers;

Discounted weekend packages on rooms at Aureo La Union and jacuzzi villas at Vitalis Villas;

55% off on room rates at Las Casas de Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan inclusive of a heritage walking tour.

Discounted room prices at Quest Plus Conference Center Clark in Pampanga

South of Metro Manila

Acacia Hotel Manila offers special rates for banquet and meeting functions for a minimum of 30 persons.

Extended Forever Summer hotel room rates and special banquet packages at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City

Assorted room vouchers at The Bellevue Manila

The Twin Lakes Hotel in Tagaytay city offers room discounts for two, while Quest Hotel also has its own version of a Forever Summer package

Seda Nuvali has an overnight accommodation promo for two

Overnight Deluxe Room vouchers at The Bayleaf Cavite.

Participating Metro Manila properties offering heavily-discounted overnight and staycation packages include:

Manila, Pasay:

Bayview Park Hotel Manila, Belmont Hotel Manila, Conrad Manila, Diamond Hotel Manila, Golden Phoenix Manila, Hilton Manila, Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City, Hotel 101 – Manila, Jen Manila by Shangri-La, Kabayan Hotel, Midas Hotel and Casino, Savoy Hotel Manila, Sofitel Philippine Plaza, The Bayleaf Intramuros, The Heritage Hotel Manila, and Winford Manila Resorts and Casino

Makati, Bonifacio Global City

Discovery Primea, Dusit Thani Manila, Grand Hyatt Manila, Holiday Inn and Suites Makati, Hotel Celeste, Makati Shangri-La Manila, New World Makati Hotel, Oxford Suites Makati, Seda BGC, Seda Residences Makati, Shangri-La at The Fort, and Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-Belhotel

Ortigas and Quezon City:

Ace Hotel and Suites, Astoria Plaza, BSA Twin Towers Hotel, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Manila Galleria, Discovery Suites, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Edsa Shangri-La Manila, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, Luxent Hotel, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, Microtel by Wyndham – UP Technohub, Park Inn by Radisson North Edsa, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Seda Vertis North, and The Linden Suites.

With the help of S.O.S, HSMA believes there is hope yet for the Philippines’ tourism industry to bounce back sooner rather than later, and come out stronger than ever, too.

“We believe that we will see the opening of domestic travel corridors by October, and more by December,” says HSMA vice president Benjie Martinez. “Come summer of 2021, we can expect the hospitality sector to be in a fairly better situation, as more people find ways to wake up in different parts of the Philippines.”

Book your ultimate vacation now! For a full list of participating hotels and resorts and their offers, visit www.hsma.org.ph. HSMA’s September Online Sale will run from September 15 to 30, 2020. The vouchers are valid from October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Watch the S.O.S. webtalk on HSMA’s Facebook Page featuring Atty. Tonette Allones of Tourism Promotions Board, Wil Dasovich, and David Celdran initially aired last Friday, September 11.

HSMA’s SOS is presented in partnership with the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) and Atlantis, with special thanks to Isentia.