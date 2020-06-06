Huawei is offering huge deals on HUAWEI MatePad T

Huawei has confirmed pricing and availability of its latest feature-packed yet budget-friendly tablet, HUAWEI MatePad T at PHP 5,990.00 with freebies worth PHP 3,968.00 via Lazada, Shopee, Aerophone, Sillicon Valley, Sillicon Valley Lazada Store, Sillicon Valley Shopee Store and Bluelite. This includes HUAWEI MatePad T Official Flipcover, HUAWEI Cloud Storage for 12 months, HUAWEI Video VIP Membership for 3 months, WPS Premium Membership for 3 months and P150 Pesoloan Cash Back. Moreover, anyone who will pre-order HUAWEI MatePad T from June 8 until June 21, 2020 can also bag themselves an additional colorful Bluetooth speaker.

Best High-Performing Tablet at only PHP 5,990

The budget-friendly tablet comes in a single Deep Sea Blue variant and has sleek and lightweight design. It comes with an 8-inch display, ultra-slim bezels and high screen-to-body ratio that provide an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, the tablet is equipped with the Face Unlock feature, so you can now unlock the device with just single glance.

MatePad T is powered by an advanced octa-core chipset and 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM which greatly delivers powerful performance. It also has a large 5100mAh battery that lasts a long time on a single charge, giving you 12 hours of local video playback and 12 hours of webpage browsing. With performance significantly improved, the EMUI10 lets you quickly launch and switch between apps. And the enhanced dark mode makes it more comfortable to read.

Offering fun yet educational tools for kids and parental controls for you, the MatePad T is a safe playground for your kids. The enhanced Eye Comfort Mode helps to protect your kids’ eyes from blue light. So, when they are viewing the tablet while lying-down, they will receive an alert to adjust the angle to further protect their eye sight.

With different social, entertainment, productivity and creativity apps that you can find on AppGallery, you can personalize your HUAWEI MatePad T and make it as your perfect on-the-go companion.

HUAWEI MatePad T comes with Huawei’s very own app distribution platform, Huawei AppGallery

You can also find plenty of additional apps on the Huawei AppGallery. As the third-largest app distribution platform globally, AppGallery has plenty of design, food delivery apps such as FoodPanda, Lazmart, Eatigo, Booky, and productivity apps available such as WPS Office, PhotoGrid, Camera 360 and LayOut, among others. New apps are added to the AppGallery’s rapidly-growing selection everyday which cater to a variety of interests such as gaming, social media, entertainment, photography, travel, and more.