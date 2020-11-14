Hydrate your skin with new Hello Glow Rosewater Soothing Gel

Take your skincare regimen to the next level with this new radiance-boosting secret! Hello Glow, Ever Bilena Cosmetics‘ new skin care line, is all set to help you achieve that healthy, dewy, and lit-from-within look with the launch of its latest product, Rosewater Soothing Gel.

Hello Glow Rosewater Soothing Gel is made in Korea and is formulated with rosewater to control excess sebum and regulate skin’s pH balance, as well as Aloe Vera extract to boost collagen production and relieves skin irritation. It is also enriched with Hyaluronic Acid to boost skin hydration and retain moisture.

With these beneficial active ingredients, Hello Glow Rosewater Soothing Gel can help relieve irritation and redness and improve skin complexion. You can also get protection when you have to step outside because it has antipollution properties and can reduce skin damage, such as fine lines and wrinkles, caused by UV rays.

You only need to apply a thin layer onto the skin, gently pat, and massage in for better absorption. Hello Glow Rosewater Soothing Gel is suitable for all skin types and can be used for both face and body. To get the best results, make sure to apply as needed.

Want to get that naturally blooming skin? Hello Glow Rosewater Soothing Gel is now available from authorized distributors and resellers nationwide for only Php 150.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

