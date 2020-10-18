Ianna Dela Torre stirs positivity through “Pinapa” dance challenge

Young singer Ianna Dela Torre has found a way to share her blessings by challenging the creativity of her followers through a dance challenge of her bubbly track “Pinapa.”

Ianna opted to launch the said project instead of holding a grand debut celebration which would have taken place last March, when the strict lockdown measures due to COVID-19 were first imposed.

“My manager Tito Joel and my family decided to divert some of the funds to help our Kababayans in the time of pandemic. I wanted to share positivity and spread love through the song,” she shared.

“Pinapa” was the talented vocalist’s carrier single from her debut album released this year. It was composed by two-time Himig Handog finals placer David Dimaguila, and is a fun take on a millennial love-hate relationship story, including the occasional disapproval of one’s family members to the other.

“The meaning of ‘Pinapa’ in the song are ‘pinapatawad,’ ‘pinapakilig,’ ‘pinapasaya.’ What stuck to me the most is ‘pinapatawad,’ because even if others do us wrong, we must always forgive and spread good vibes,” Ianna said.

Meanwhile, winners for the #PINAPADanceChallenge were finally revealed, with Mastermind taking the 1st place with 284K combined YouTube and Facebook views, shares, and comments, followed by 2nd placer Sugar and Spice with 121K combined YT and FB views, shares, and comments, and 3rd placer Kwader Knows with 89K combined YT and FB views, shares, and comments. Ten participants also received consolation prizes, while PHILXPOSE was awarded as the “Most Creative Concept Dance Challenger.”

Watch the dance video of Ianna’s “Pinapa” and listen to her eponymous debut album, out now on various digital music streaming platforms.