Ice Seguerra Brings Back The Feels in “Walang Hanggang Paalam”

Ice Seguerra is back to tug at our heartstrings with his rendition of the Joey Ayala song “Walang Hanggang Paalam.” Ice lends his voice to this haunting song about the uncertainties in taking a risk and falling in love.

The studio track was created as a way to bring the original to a new audience, especially after receiving good responses during Seguerra’s live shows. With the undeniable hugot proven through any of Seguerra’s tracks, he hopes to bring the same emotion and heart in this new track.

Walang Hanggang Paalam is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Amazon Music.