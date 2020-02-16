Imago drops unplugged collection of all-time hits via Universal Records

0 comment

OPM rock band Imago is back to give new flavor to the hits of their past with the release of “Imago: Unplugged.” Produced by Buddy Zabala, the EP is a collection of stripped-down versions of songs the band popularized over their storied career. The EP features six tracks, including the hits “Sundo,” “Akap,” “Taralets,” and one of their latest singles “Pag-ibig na Walang Balik,” sung by the band’s newest vocalist Kiara San Luis.

Talking more about the EP, the band says “A majority of the songs of Imago started with an acoustic guitar and we wanted to show these songs in that birthing state where it had shape and form already while being raw and bare. “

On top of the “Unplugged” EP, the band is also busy creating new tracks to continue their evolution, including their latest single “Partida (featuring BenteDos).” This new track blends together San Luis’ sweet vocals and a surprising hip-hop twist with featured artist BenteDos, exploring themes of the risk-taking involved when heading into a romantic relationship.

Imago: Unplugged – EP and Partida (feat. BenteDos) are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Amazon Music under Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Leading HMO company launches first Medicard Supremo Obstacle Challenge

Team Orange 0 comments
Medicard, a leading health and maintenance organization in the country, enjoins the public to live a healthier and active lifestyle through the Medicard Supremo Obstacle Challenge. This first and one-of-a…

Taal communities receive livelihood, shelter aid from Smart

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Many residents in communities near the Taal Volcano have relied on fishing, farming, and tourism as sources of income. The recent eruption of the volcano, however, caused significant damage not…

Everyday Favorites, All-Day Rewards At Pancake House

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Searching for the next best discounts and freebies? Look no further than at Pancake House and Choose to Feel Good with its new Rewards Card! In line with its commitment…

Technology as success drivers for entrepreneurs this year

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
With the fast-paced evolution of technology in the lives of people and businesses around the world, some brands were able to adapt. Unfortunately, some were still left behind, particularly the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone