Imago drops unplugged collection of all-time hits via Universal Records

OPM rock band Imago is back to give new flavor to the hits of their past with the release of “Imago: Unplugged.” Produced by Buddy Zabala, the EP is a collection of stripped-down versions of songs the band popularized over their storied career. The EP features six tracks, including the hits “Sundo,” “Akap,” “Taralets,” and one of their latest singles “Pag-ibig na Walang Balik,” sung by the band’s newest vocalist Kiara San Luis.

Talking more about the EP, the band says “A majority of the songs of Imago started with an acoustic guitar and we wanted to show these songs in that birthing state where it had shape and form already while being raw and bare. “

On top of the “Unplugged” EP, the band is also busy creating new tracks to continue their evolution, including their latest single “Partida (featuring BenteDos).” This new track blends together San Luis’ sweet vocals and a surprising hip-hop twist with featured artist BenteDos, exploring themes of the risk-taking involved when heading into a romantic relationship.

Imago: Unplugged – EP and Partida (feat. BenteDos) are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Amazon Music under Universal Records.