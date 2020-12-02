AXA Philippines | Important health lessons from the pandemic

The global health crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic caught the world by surprise. With everyone at risk, it just proves that this life-threatening virus knows no borders, age, gender, or race. Yet, it has also put forth important health lessons that AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, wants to help everyone realize:

Don’t delay taking care of your health. For many people, it’s easy to push their bodies to their limit day after day with nonstop work and unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking. However, all these might catch up with them, putting them at risk for life-threatening diseases such as cancer, heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and many more. With this, one shouldn’t procrastinate on taking care of his/her health. Start developing clean and healthy habits now like exercising at least 30 minutes a day, eating healthy, consuming enough water, and getting enough sleep.

A health plan can protect you and your loved ones. Health problems can happen unexpectedly and medical expenses can become costly. That’s why it’s highly beneficial for an individual and his/her loved one to have a health plan to support them in case of medical emergencies. Some insurance policies can be bought directly online from the safety of your home. A good example of this is AXA Philippines’ Health Start Lite which can be purchased by simply logging on to https://www.axa.com.ph/healthstartlite/.

This innovative insurance product provides policyholders and their loved ones with affordable health insurance coverage for the top three illnesses which are cancer, heart attack and stroke. Health Start Lite is available for a minimum monthly payment as low as P535 and with coverage options of P1 million, P1.5 million and P2 million for the top 3 critical illnesses. Policyholders can also avail of free teleconsultation 24/7 with AXA’s partner MyPocketDoctor from the safety of their homes, as a value-added service.

Find ways to promote physical and mental well-being. Amid these trying times, it’s important to find ways to improve one’s physical and mental well-being. One of the most effective ways to do so is through exercise. Studies show that sweating it out releases endorphins that trigger feelings of joy, contentment, and delight. Exercising regularly is one of the best ways to relieve stress and regulate emotions.

Sunlight impacts overall well-being. There’s truth to the expression “sunny disposition.” Sunlight is the best source of Vitamin D which modulates cell growth and aids in reducing inflammation. Even just five to 15 minutes of sunlight a few times a week will make a difference. Getting some sun also increases serotonin, which is believed to regulate mood and social behavior.

Good personal hygiene for better health. The ongoing pandemic has taught us to be more mindful of our hygiene. Now, we’re strongly encouraged to wash our hands regularly, take a bath every day, and wear protective gear when going out. Pandemic or not, good personal hygiene lowers one’s risk for diseases and illnesses related to viruses and bacteria. Having good hygiene is also key to preventing infection when wounds or skin irritations are present.

Now more than ever, it’s important to put your health first. Remembering these health lessons from AXA Philippines can be a good place to start.