Fast- rising local skin care brand Niks Skin wants to empower Filipinos through confidently glowing skin and entrepreneurship

The pandemic is one thing we did not expect this 2020. All of a sudden, we were all made to stay in our homes and life as we know it came to a halt all of a sudden.

For most people, it was an opportunity of enrichment. One is to focus more on self- care: it became a chance to make up for those missed moments of pampering, of thoroughly looking at their skin and assessing properly its needs, and personal, spiritual, and mental learning. Another is to create opportunities by looking for more or new channels of income because if there’s one thing this pandemic has taught everyone, it is the value of having a plan b.

Two avenues of enrichment tied by one goal: EMPOWERMENT. The modern definition of beauty is to feel empowered from the inside and out and Niks Skin embraces this message through beauty and entrepreneurship.

Niks Skin want to empower you by improving your skin and improving your life with their products.

Niks Skin’s story begins with Nicole Ablan, a woman with a passion for beauty and a vision to enable every Filipino to become self- sufficient through entrepreneurship. Armed with her dreams and vision, Nicole set out to create Lily’s Touch in 2013, her first breakthrough brand in the local beauty-reselling industry. Well- loved by Filipinos, beauty influencers, and even celebrities, Lily’s Touch, particularly the Miracle Cream, became a huge hit and sold millions in the Philippines and around the world, and still remains well- loved by many. Lily’s Touch has gained recognition here and abroad, and its products and business model eventually became a benchmark for many local beauty brands that came after.

In 2020, when the pandemic hit, Nicole felt another calling to help and create change in the lives of Filipinos whose livelihood and security have been affected. Niks Skin was born out of a mission to help those who lost their livelihood get back on their feet; with just a low investment and products backed by her expertise in the beauty industry, Niks Skin presents an attractive financial opportunity with great skin care products to empower our kababayans from the inside out.

GET THAT GLOW WITH NIKS SKIN SKIN CARE LINE

Glowing skin may be the trend, but for Niks Skin, it’s timeless; and it’s what your skin should be through and through that’s why the skin care range is geared towards giving you clear, glowing skin and helping you maintain it.

The skin care range includes:

NIKS SKIN SET (SRP P550)– rejuvenates skin by clearing the complexion of problems such as pigmentation and breakouts. Get glowing, glass skin in just 7 days. The set contains 100g Power Soap, 60ml Toner, 10g Peeling Cream, and 10g Sun Cream.

NIKS SKIN MIRACLE MOUSSE (SRP P550)– an all- around skin mousse with spf 50 That helps protect against skin cancer, reduce risk of sunburn, promotes wound healing, soothes skin inflammation, stimulate collage production, removes dead skin cells, has anti- aging properties, helps fight cellular damage, moisturizes the skin, and good for skin asthma. It has an instant whitening effect that that gives you fairness and clarity in just 7 days. Recommended as a maintenance cream after using Niks Set. Safe to use by pregnant and lactating mothers.

The mousse can be used to address the following skin problems:

Dull complexion

Dark underarms

Discoloration

Melasma

Blemishes

White/Black heads

Bite marks

Skin asthma

Rashes

Dark Elbows

Dark knees

Dark nape

Pigmented intimate area

Dark under eyes

NIKS SKIN MIRACLE SOAP (P280)– a detoxifying and clarifying soap that has antibacterial properties and natural exfoliants to help remove dead skin cells and other impurities. Helps with the extraction of dirt and sebum. Black Soap can also help treat psoriasis and eczema, acne discolorations, and dry, cracked skin.

NIKS SKIN NURTURE KIT (SRP 550, COMING SOON)– A maintenance set that is milder and ideally used after Niks Skin Kit and together with Miracle Mousse. Safe for sensitive skin and even for lactating and pregnant mothers.

Niks Skin products are FDA approved and use only safe ingredients.

A GLOWING OPPORTUNITY

No matter your background, Niks Skin aims to give everyone a chance to become an entrepreneur through Reselling. Thanks to the Internet that has opened a lot of opportunities for many, Reselling has become one of the fast- rising income channels online today and many have turned to this as a sideline or as a full career.

With just a minimum investment, you can start your own Niks Skin business. Here are the various businesses packages that you can invest in with Niks Skin:

RESELLER (must order from sub distributor):

5+1 Free (P2,750.00)

10+3 Free (P5,500)

20+10 Free (P11,000)

SUB- DISTRIBUTOR (Must order from Area Distributor, if available, no contract)

50+30 Free (P27,500)

P100+70 Free (P55,000)

CITY DISTRIBUTOR (P305 only for a minimum of 500 pieces)

Choose one area (exclusive)

PROVINCIAL DISTRIBUTOR (P275 only for a minimum of 500 pieces)

Choose district (exclusive)

REGIONAL DISTRIBUTOR (P200 only for a minimum of 2,500 pieces)

Choose region (exclusive)

Distributors must maintain a minimum monthly order of 3 consecutive months to qualify for a contract. Once distributors secure a contract, partner will be the official district distributor for a period of 6 months, renewable). Failure to comply will result in the termination of contract and area will be reopened to a new distributor applicant. Reseller status will still be retained.

Niks Skin is now an improved version of Lily’s Touch, with better marketing strategies and products. To date, Niks Skin has a base of 350++ resellers and distributors, and it is growing day by day!

Niks Skin is duly registered with DTI.

The saying “beautiful on the inside and out” has never been truer with Niks Skin. With Niks Skin, you’re sure to have beautiful, glowing skin and a bright, glowing future. Improve your skin, improve your life with Niks Skin. #SupportLocalBusiness