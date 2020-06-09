Indulge in Century Park Hotel Manila’s Sweet and Sumptuous Treats

0 comment

Your favorite cakes, breads and pastries, together with our scrumptious cold cuts, perfect for making sandwiches and rice dishes, have returned after several weeks of hiatus!

Century Park Hotel Manila is thrilled to bring about delightful and sweeter days ahead with the reopening of Deli Snack, the hotel’s pastry and deli shop.

Open daily for takeout or pick-up from 8:00AM to 6:00PM, a wide selection of sumptuous breads, pastries and cookies are available for the family’s breakfast or afternoon tea at home. The assortment includes French bread, raisin bread, cinnamon rolls, Danish pastries, and empanadas among others. Cold cuts such as ham, pork loin, liver paté and sausages that are guaranteed healthy and filling are also being offered.

Decadent cakes are truly one of the best buys from Deli Snack. Choose from a wide variety of black forest, blueberry cheese, super moist, choco cheese and apple tart among others.

Our sought-after 50% discount on selected items from 5:00PM to 6:00PM is something that should not be missed.

For more information, call us at 8528-5855 or hit us up at 0917-633-2497, either via SMS or Viber.

Century Park Hotel enforces the new normal and standard protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing on the outlet premises. Furthermore, all Deli Snack products are prepared and handled well to ensure the safety of its customers.

