Indulge in the new, premium Choconut Banana Cake from Max’s Corner Bakery

Max’s Corner Bakery has introduced its latest addition to its delicious row of premium cakes: the Choconut Banana Cake.

Made with a decadent Chocolate fudge cake, this absolutely delicious 5” inch round treat is filled and frosted with delectable creamy peanut butter icing and chocolate buttercream, and also includes real banana pieces inside; making it the perfect combination of chocolate, peanut butter, and banana.

The Choconut Banana Cake is perfect for sharing with every kind of family as you celebrate the special moments, such as Father’s Day, and everyday wins that matter most to you.

Now available for a limited time only, you can get the newest Max’s Corner Bakery cake through both delivery (PHP 439) and take-out (PHP 399). Order one today because every kind of celebration deserves a cake.