Ingram Micro is recognized as a Great Place to Work®️ in the Philippines

Ingram Micro Philippines, the Global Business Services arm of Technology and Supply Chain giant Ingram Micro Inc., has received its first Great Place to Work®️ certification from Great Place to Work®️ Institute – joining an elite group of companies around the globe to be recognized for high-performance workplace culture.

Over 1,500 employees participated in a confidential survey and rated the company in key areas like culture, teamwork, career growth and development, leadership communication and support, work environment and sense of pride.

The Great Place to Work®️ Institute is a global research group that provides benchmarks, frameworks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

“Our people, the ones who drive our vision and values to realization, make Ingram Micro Philippines a great place to work. I believe that our talent and the culture that we created separate us from the other companies, and they are the foundation that propels us to achieve our wins year-on-year as a leader in our industry,” said Sam White, Director for Human Resources.

Junar Amador, Managing Director for Ingram Micro Philippines, added: “Ingram Micro Philippines is a Great Place to Work because of our focus and commitment to enhance the experience of our associates, our most valuable assets, who help shape our vibrant culture that ultimately drives the success of the company. The certification is a proof of our many years of relentless effort to create an inspiring work culture. And while we celebrate this great milestone, this is just the beginning of our journey towards creating a great workplace that our associates can truly be proud of.”

Emphasizing the company’s focus in welcoming talents from all walks of life, Ingram Micro also recently received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The survey measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, including practices and benefits.