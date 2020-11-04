Invest in ready for occupancy housing at BRIA Homes in Magalang, Pampanga

When a global pandemic wreaks havoc in our lives, when we feel threatened by a deadly but unseen enemy, we naturally seek stability and security where we are sure to find itat home, with our loved ones. Thus, we hastily retreat into the safety of our homes, a place that we regard as a buffer between us and the chaotic world outside.

Filipinos, who are especially known to be protective of their families, will attest to this. Although quarantine restrictions compel us to stay home, there’s really nowhere else we’d rather be. Our homes shelter us, calm our fears, ease our anxieties, give us peace, and empower us to hurdle the challenges engendered by a severe health crisis.

More than six months into the pandemic, Filipinos, especially, heads of families and other breadwinners, have quickly adapted to a digital lifestyle. Most have gone into Work From Home (WFH) mode. Students are bravely coping with the challenges of distance learning. Scores of families are even opting for food and other essential goods delivered by online sellers.

Once again the home is reclaiming its status as the center of every Filipino familys life. With the distractions of modern living, shopping malls, entertainment and leisure hubs, the night scene losing their allure, Filipinos are realigning their priorities. Instead of spending their hard-earned money on superficial pursuits, a great majority of them now aspire to invest in affordable house and lot packages located in safe and secure residential communities.

This emerging market is what’s driving top housing developer BRIA Homes to build more projects and make home ownership a reality for all Filipinos. With more than fifty projects already in place across progressive towns and cities in the Philippines, a BRIA home is now considered their home of choice, not only for their aesthetically designed houses but also for their wholesome and serene communities.

For prospective buyers in Central Luzon looking for a quick and easy way to move into brand-new houses, there’s BRIA Homes in Magalang, Pampanga. Touting proximity to both Mabalacat, Pampanga, and Concepcion, Tarlac. It is also just 35 minutes away from Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone which is the center of business, tourism, entertainment and gaming centers of Central Luzon. BRIA Homes Magalang currently offers affordable Ready for Occupancy (RFO) house and lot packages.

Purchasing an RFO house in BRIA Homes Magalang has distinct advantages. Once the paperwork is done and payments are made, one can immediately move into it. BRIA Homes Magalang’s modern amenities like the multi-purpose hall, covered basketball court, and the landscaped garden are already in place, as are the security features like the perimeter fence, guarded entrance and exit, and 24/7 CCTV coverage.

Once a member of a BRIA community, homeowners also benefit from its enhanced property management, which has been adapted to the needs of the times. To date, its responsibilities include enforcing government-mandated protocols in all its communities, including regular sanitation, social distancing, and promotion of frequent handwashing among homeowners and staff.

Assured by all this, families can happily settle into their new BRIA home and enjoy the fresh country air and the tranquil setting that mark all BRIA developments. Homemakers can plan the interiors and furnish these according to their needs.

Finally, a well-built RFO BRIA home also makes for an incredibly smart investment. You can occupy it yourself or have it leased out, creating a steady source of income.

“We understand that the need for housing remains an urgent concern for many Filipinos nationwide,” says Red Rosales, president of BRIA Homes. “With scores of RFO homes available at our developments, we hope to see more Filipino families moving into affordable and comfortable dwellings in as fast a time as possible.”

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA’s homes.

