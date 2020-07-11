Isla Sugbu Seafood City opens for dine-in and takeout

The country’s best seafood spot is back and ready to serve you its fresh and delicious offerings for satisfying seafood feasts with family and friends.

Isla Sugbu Seafood City at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City is finally reopening its doors to cater to your seafood cravings. You can finally get a taste of their signature seafood favorites, like the mouthwatering Crispy Calamares, the irresistible Mixed Seafood Kare-Kare, the flavorful Shrimp with Salted Egg, and the new Chicken Inasal.

As it resumes for dine-in and takeout, strict safety measures in compliance with the government, are in place such as wearing of masks, observance of social distancing, checking of temperature and placement of alcohol dispensers inside the restaurant. Isla Sugbu Seafood City employees are also required to undergo all necessary sanitation to ensure safe handling of food.

What’s more, Isla Sugbu Seafood City favorites are also now ready for delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph.

Whether you want to eat out with your loved ones or enjoy a lovely meal at home, Isla Sugbu Seafood City has got you covered.