Isla Sugbu Seafood City opens for dine-in and takeout

0 comment

The country’s best seafood spot is back and ready to serve you its fresh and delicious offerings for satisfying seafood feasts with family and friends.

Isla Sugbu Seafood City at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City is finally reopening its doors to cater to your seafood cravings. You can finally get a taste of their signature seafood favorites, like the mouthwatering Crispy Calamares, the irresistible Mixed Seafood Kare-Kare, the flavorful Shrimp with Salted Egg, and the new Chicken Inasal.

As it resumes for dine-in and takeout, strict safety measures in compliance with the government, are in place such as wearing of masks, observance of social distancing, checking of temperature and placement of alcohol dispensers inside the restaurant. Isla Sugbu Seafood City employees are also required to undergo all necessary sanitation to ensure safe handling of food.

What’s more, Isla Sugbu Seafood City favorites are also now ready for delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph.

Whether you want to eat out with your loved ones or enjoy a lovely meal at home, Isla Sugbu Seafood City has got you covered.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Rising singer/songwriter Mishaal shares new track “Mister Mister”

Team Orange 0 comments
Rising singer/songwriter Mishaal releases his new track “Mister Mister”. “Mister Mister” is a song about addiction that was inspired by a loved ones’ harrowing battle with the disease. “This person…

Get up to 50% off on XTREME Appliances this Lazada 7.15 Bounce Back Sale!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
XTREME Appliances is excited to announce its participation in the biggest Lazada Mid-Year Bounce Back Sale on July 15, 2020 (Wednesday). Brand Mega Offer XTREME will have lower price reductions…

Unlock possibilities with Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi for only P999

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
The new normal has shifted many of our activities online, and this has made mobile Internet ever more crucial for those working from home or on the go, taking online…

Smart celebrates Simplicity Day on July 12

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is celebrating Simplicity Day on July 12 as it embraces its commitment to provide Filipinos with simple solutions and amazing experiences to enrich…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone