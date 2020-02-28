It’s a happy birthday this 2020 at Century Park Hotel Manila!



The blasting new decade has arrived and Century Park Hotel Manila, one of the finest hotels in the Metro, extends the guests’ holistay with a surprising deal.

Situated at the heart of Metro Manila, Century Park Hotel Manila is a place to indulge in gastronomic delights that will satisfy your taste buds.

Celebrate your birthday with our 2+1 Birthday Promo from January 2 to December 30, 2020. With two full paying adult guests, celebrants can enjoy our free Seafood and Prime Rib lunch or dinner buffet.

The birthday promo can be availed on the day itself, 7 days prior or 7 days after the birthday. A complimentary birthday cake also awaits the celebrant. The promo is not in conjunction with other discount cards, promotional cards and discounts.

Café in the Park features a new gastronomic feast with best-tasting prime ribs and a flavorful variety of fresh seafood for your lunch and dinner for only P1,695 net for adults and P847.50 net for children from 6 to 10 years old. Kids ages 5 years and below can are free-of-charge.

Assorted cold cuts and other best-selling dishes will also be served at your disposal. Be sure to wrap up your platter with heavenly cakes and desserts made exclusively by our Deli Snack pastry chefs.

With the start of a fresh decade, we want our guests to experience hospitality from no other than their home away from home and indulge in boundless pleasures that we offer,” said Century Park Hotel Manila General Manager Anthony Tan.

For your table reservations, call Café in the Park at (+632) 8528-5827 or send an email to foodbev@centurypark.com.ph

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

