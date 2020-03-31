It’s all about #WomenInCharge on iflix

It’s a great time to be a woman, as there are opportunities at every turn for them to make a difference and tell a powerful story. It can be said that women are changing the world! iflix celebrates these amazing women with its selection of movies and shows telling the stories of #womenincharge.

If you’re looking towards modern female movie icons, look no further than Nadine Lustre in Indak and Bela Padilla in Meet Me In St. Gallen, For some kick-ass action, the GMA drama Beautiful Justice (starring Gabbi Garcia, Yasmien Kurdi and Bea Binene), and the iflix Original movie m – with Iza Calzado, Karylle, Sunshine Dizon and Diana Zubiri – will surely fit the bill.
If you’re in the mood for some Pinoy classics, Babangon Ako’t Dudurugin Kita, Abakada Ina, and Andrea, Paano Ba Ang Maging Isang Ina are three films each starring veteran actresses – Sharon Cuneta, Lorna Tolentino and Nora Aunor.

If a K-drama with a strong female lead is more up your alley, get settled in for a binge-watch session with the charming female leads of Oh My Venus and Strong Woman Do Bon Soon, and Rich Man – and the fun stories they have to tell.

Now how’s that for a list of movies to keep you entertained for the rest of the community quarantine? And to help get you started, iflix is giving you one month access to iflixVIP..on us! Just sign into your account, and key in “iflixVIPtime” under “Redeem Voucher,” and watch away! The promo runs until April 26, 2020.

 

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

