It’s time for sexy summer romances on iflix

Summer is just around the corner, and the temperature outside is on the rise. Why not get a head start on the season with a binge-watching party with the barkada, and stream these sexy summer romance flicks on iflix.

HOW TO BE YOURS

This is a story about two people who met, fell in love, and pursued their individual dreams. Will their relationship survive? Niño (Gerald Anderson) is a sales agent who’s bent on attaining career stability. Anj (Bea Alonzo) is a self-taught cook who dreams of working in a high-end restaurant someday. Their relationship gets them through their day-to-day challenges, but what happens when their goals start taking up more of their time? What if the reasons that made them fall in love are not the same reasons for them to go on anymore? How To Be Yours is directed by Dan Villegas.

ANG PAMBANSANG THIRD WHEEL

Trina has always been the third wheel. Until one day, she meets the man of her dreams. Could he be the one who will change her fate? Until she learns that the guy she’s dating is a single dad to an 8-year-old boy. And the boy’s mother never too far behind. Will Trina ever break free from being a third or even fourth wheel and finally find happiness as the one and only. This romantic comedy stars Yassi Pressman and Sam Milby.

MY SECRET ROMANCE (K-flix, series)

Cha Jin Wook (Sung Hoon) is the scion of a wealthy family. Hi charming and playful personality has won him the affection of many women. At the moment, he’s not ready for a long-term relationship. While at a Gangwon-do resort, he meets Lee Yoo Mi (Song Ji Eun), who has never had a boyfriend before. After a series of misunderstandings and an unexpected night together, Yoo-mi decides to leave come morning. Somehow, Jin-wook feels irrationally angry at being the one left behind.

THE BEAUTY INSIDE (K-flix, Tagalized Version)

This is the story of a South Korean man who wakes up in a different person’s body everyday. And he is in love with a girl. Their lives change on the day they meet and finally get to know each other. Han Hyo-Joo, Park Seo-Joon and Juri Ueno star in this moving drama.

SWIPE

Meg Imperial and Luis Alandy star in this contemporary drama about an apartment complex, the people who live in it, and the social dating app Swipe. When CCTV cameras are installed in Sunrise Apartments, the tenants’ lives and their supposedly discreet affairs on social media dating sites, start to slowly unravel. Things take a chilling turn when deception becomes the common thread through all their stories.

ABAY BABES

Starring: Cristine Reyes, Kyle Versoza, Natalie Hart. Director: Don Cuaresma

They were best friends and “it” girls way back in high school. Years later, they are reuniting for a wedding –and it’s of the least attractive among them. Everyone is excited, but they can’t hide their disbelief that she is the first to walk down the aisle. They secretly joke that the bride-to-be may just be making it all up, especially since they haven’t met the groom. It doesn’t take long before their past issues reemerge and fighting ensues, At a time when friendship and love are supposed to be celebrated, will doubt and rivalry get the better of them?

BALAHIBONG PUSA

Sarah (Joyce Jimenez) is not happy about the idea of her mother Vivian (Elizabeth Oropesa) getting married to Michael (Julio Diaz). Sarah has no choice but to give her consent when she sees how happy they are. Except she thinks that Michael has feelings for her too. Sarah confides her thoughts to her boyfriend Nick (Jay Manalo), whom her mother disapproves of. What she doesn’t know is that Nick is also seeing Becky (Rica Peralejo) on the side. What Michael witnesses on one fateful night is what will eventually decide their fate. The film is directed by Yam Laranas.

CAMP SAWI

Five women, Gwen (Arci Muñoz), Bridgette (Bela Padilla), Jessica (Yassi Pressman), Clarisse (Andi Eigenmann) and Joanne (Kim Molina) are all broken-hearted. To get over their exes, they join Camp Sawi. During their time at the camp, the five women help one another in dealing with their ill feelings under the watchful eye of camp chef and head coach Louie (Sam Milby).