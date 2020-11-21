Ivana Alawi is the new Tanduay Calendar Girl

Actress and model Ivana Alawi joins the growing Tanduay family as the brand’s newest calendar girl.

“Ivana embodies the modern calendar girl — someone who’s strong, hardworking, and has a heart for helping others. She also knows when to relax and have a good time with friends and family. We gladly welcome her here at Tanduay,” said Paul Lim, Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing of Tanduay Distillers, Inc.

Ivana will appear in the 2021 calendar of the company, with photos shot by renowned Filipino photographer Mark Nicdao. Aside from being Tanduay Calendar Girl, digital collaborations are in the works between Ivana and the world’s number one rum.

“I am honored,” Ivana said of being chosen as the latest Tanduay Calendar Girl. “Not everybody is given the chance to be a calendar girl, and I’m happy that Tanduay gave that to me. I am also happy because of the beautiful outcome of the photos. It was a beautiful collaboration that I am truly proud of.”

Ivana said that she sees the Tanduay Calendar Girl as someone who is strong and independent – ideals that she embodies. Most recently, Ivana earned the admiration of netizens for taking the time to personally pack and deliver goods to the families in Cagayan affected by the flooding caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

This is not the first time that she took part in charitable work. Ivana has also previously organized relief efforts to help families affected by the lockdown due to the pandemic.

Born Mariam Sayed Sameer Marbella Al-Alawi, Ivana is half Moroccan and half Filipino. The 23-year-old has appeared in numerous teleseryes and has been awarded the Best New Female Personality for Television in the 33rd PMPC Star Awards for Television.

A popular social media personality, Ivana has 6.3 million followers on Instagram and her YouTube channel has 9.9 million subscribers. Currently, she is busy creating vlogs, shoots, and brand partnerships.

Tanduay’s previous calendar girls include Heart Evangelista, Jessy Mendiola, Erich Gonzales, Jennilyn Mercado, Bela Padilla, and Barbie Imperial.