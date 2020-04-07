iWant launches original Filipino animated series “Jet and the Pet Rangers”

Parents can turn their kids’ downtime into an educational and fun-filled experience by making them watch “Jet and the Pet Rangers,” iWant’s first-ever original animated series now available for free streaming.

The brand new Tagalog cartoon series follows the adventures of a kid named Jet, who, together with his pets Liksi the dog, Tiyang Manok the hen, and Gigi the goldfish, transform into superheroes with the help of a magic star. When an animal in the neighborhood encounters trouble, Jet and his Pet Rangers speedily locate them and come to their rescue.

The show, designed for children ages five and up, aims to use entertainment as a tool to instill values such as empathy, teamwork, and respect. It also aims to hone its young viewers’ imagination and problem-solving skills, and encourage them to express themselves through the interactions of the show’s characters.

In its first episode, Baryo Mahayop faces a hideous monster caused by the stench of a cat named Kenken, who neglects his hygiene. In episode two, Jet and the Pet Rangers rebuild the destroyed home of a handicapped dog named Potpot in the hopes of lifting his deeply dampened spirit.

The team aids a ridiculed pig named Vicky, who was born thin and light compared to other pigs in town, in episode three. The bunch then meets Anton the firefly who is determined to fulfill an orphan’s wish in episode four.

Meanwhile, Jet and the Rangers will have to make a blast out of Pinoy games to help jealous twin puppies reconcile in episode five, and answer a duckling’s cry for help after turning black and greasy because of a polluted pond in episode six.

In the final episode, Jet is out to prove that the old belief about black cats bringing misfortune is false. While the gang investigates the true intentions of a shunned black kitten named Pawpaw, they will have to face a bigger disaster threatening Baryo Mahayop.

“Pet Rangers” is directed by Patrick Apura and produced by Studio Nonego. It features the voices of JM Canlas as Jet, Hazel Hernan-Tabulinar as Tiyang Manok, Dylan Ray Talon as Liksi, and Jewel Milag as Gigi.

“Pet Rangers” is part of iWant’s Kids World, a new section on the platform that features shows and movies that facilitate learning and fun.

Join the fun-filled superhero adventure of Jet and his best pals in “Pet Rangers,” on the iWant app (iOs and Android) or iwant.ph.