iWant triples movie viewership, manages streaming traffic following NTC request

Filipinos are spending more time consuming movies on iWant, the streaming service of ABS-CBN, as its movie library recorded a 300% increase in terms of views last week when it made more than 1,000 movies available for free to its users.

For the period March 15 to 21, the five most watched movies on the platform include “Exes Baggage,” “She’s Dating the Gangster,” “Fantastica,” Four Sisters and a Wedding,” and “Barcelona: A Love Untold.”

iWant’s original content also logged a 45% increase in the number of views for the same period, with “I Am U,” “Fluid,” “Sunday Night Fever,” “The Tapes,” and “Hush” gaining the highest viewership.

DZMM Teleradyo also experienced a surge in views as it obtained a 520% increase in the number of users accessing the channel on iWant to get COVID-19-related updates.

While movie consumption on the platform has grown, iWant has also heeded the call of the National Telecommunications Commission’ (NTC) to help decongest telecommunications networks by cutting its streaming bitrate by 33%.

“In support of the NTC’s call to help ensure the stability of the internet services in the country, we will manage the amount of data traffic on our streaming service to reduce our load on internet resources starting March 27 until further notice,” said iWant.

“Rest assured, our viewers will still continue to enjoy quality streaming service on iWant with minimal impact as we remain committed to providing information and entertainment to Filipinos,” it added.

iWant has the biggest library of Filipino video content in the country, with original content, movies, TV shows, documentaries, live events, and restored versions of movie classics available for streaming.

To watch over 1,000 movies for free, download the iWant app on iOs or Android or log in to iwant.ph.