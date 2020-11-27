Jamm Rea launched her debut single “Parang Di Mo Alam” via Curve Entertainment Inc.

JAMM REA is a singer-songwriter and free-spirited musician distinguishable by her soulful and jazzy vocals. Like her greatest musical influence, the Eraserheads, she aims to create timeless hits that would capture the hearts and minds of the audience. She just released her debut single “Parang Di Mo Alam“, currently featured in Spotify Philippines Fresh Finds playlist, and also working on her first EP soon to be released by her music label Curve Entertainment Inc.

With a love for OPM bands and global alternative indie-pop artists, Jamm Rea was inspired to pursue her musical ambitions. In 2014, she auditioned for The Voice Kids Season 1. She also submitted a song entry for Himig Handog 2017 entitled “Walang Katotohanan,” and auditioned for other singing competitions like Idol Philippines and Wishcovery Season 2. Her musical adventure continued with live gigs, opening for Moonstar88, performing at Sundown PH on PTV 4 and being a resident singer in the Feast Southmall Music Ministry and Good Sheperd Parish Choir. With all these blessings showered upon her, she never fails to bring back the glory to God. She also has a Youtube channel full of covers and quirky videos that will truly exhibit her fun-loving and cheerful personality. And despite these, she still managed to be a consistent honor student at Centro Escolar University-Makati taking Dentistry.