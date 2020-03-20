Yeng Constantino, Janella Salvador, KZ Tandingan, Leila Alcasid, Gibbs, Yeliee, Yuzon send out comfort thru music

What better way to feel a little relief in these trying times than to listen to music, especially from women whose tunes aim to uplift those who are disheartened.

In line with the celebration of National Women’s Month, here are some of the best music picks from ABS-CBN Music artists to accompany those who will be spending the following weeks in the comfort of their homes:

“Wave” by Yeliee

Yeliee’s debut release “Wave” is one that’s close to her heart not only because of the metaphor of waves in her life as a surfer, but also because the song tackles her battle with depression.

It’s like a metaphor, that when you go through difficult times, you eventually find a way to get back on your feet. Just like when you get a wipe out, for you to catch another wave, you just have to go for it again,” the 22-year-old artist explained on the inspiration behind the song.

“Ako Muna” by Yeng Constantino

This 2018 release off of the pop rock princess’ “Synesthesia” album is the ultimate anthem for self-love that strongly advocates prioritizing oneself over any kind of romantic affiliation.

It also acknowledges the pain of having to live alone for some time, but also paints the beauty of entering a relationship after completing the quest for self-discovery.

“Elixir” by YUZON

This feel-good single under Tarsier Records is from singer-songwriter Bianca Yuzon, or simply YUZON. It reminds listeners how love becomes a medicine for the betterment of someone’s being and boasts of the benefits of loving and being loved in return, of simply considering one’s presence as a “remedy, a different kind of Elixir.”

“Better Weather” by Leila Alcasid

Leila Alcasid’s “Better Weather,” produced under Tarsier Records, seems like an affirmation for those who are ‘barely keeping it together.’

Another empowering track by Leila is “No Rain,” which emboldens listeners to be resilient despite constantly feeling lost and abandoned. Perfect to listen to during uncertain and confusing times, the song encourages forging ahead and growing from it in the process, until the sky clears again.

“Take It Easy” by Janella Salvador

Janella Salvador’s comeback single last year titled “Take It Easy” is a track empowering women to stop succumbing to pressure and not get “blinded with what the world wants you to be.” The modern chill track also inspires listeners to stay true and follow one’s heart.

“Raise Your Flag” by KZ Tandingan feat. Kritiko

What was merely one of Miss Universe Catriona Gray’s remarkable answers at the 2018 pageant spawned this catchy hymn, which aims to inspire those who are on the verge of surrender to instead pick up speed as nothing is impossible with perseverance.

It also sends out a powerful message of solidarity for those who feel unnoticed, deserted, and underappreciated.

“No Hearts” by Gibbs

“No Hearts” by songwriting duo Gibbs—composed of sisters Chi and Gabs Gibbs—is an anthem for self-worth. It’s about knowing when to stop being played and choosing to move on despite a heartbreak.

Check out Star Music’s “Filipina Anthem” playlist on Spotify or visit ABS-CBN Star Music and Tarsier Records’ YouTube channels to listen to these songs.

