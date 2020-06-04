Janine Gutierrez and Isabelle Daza will be giving away special discounts at shOPPO livestream

Great deals, fun games, and exciting prizes will be up again as OPPO closes the week by going live on Facebook!

At 4:00pm on June 5, entrepreneur and Find X2 Pro brand ambassador Isabelle Daza and Justine Basco of Yugatech will be hosting the weekly ShOPPO Livestream via OPPO’s Facebook page. Viewers can get exclusive insights from the two on how the “new normal” is shaping the digital lifestyle of the Filipino millennials, as well as fresh ideas on how you can best to maximize the camera features of the Find X2 Pro.

Exciting games and freebies await for all viewers to enjoy when you join the livestream games, Wheel of OPPOrtune. Participating viewers will get a chance to take home OPPO Enco Q1 and OPPO Enco Free.

Kapuso actress Janine Gutierrez, on the other hand, will be hosting a special livestream for OPPO on Lazada’s Facebook page at 5:30pm. Hang out with Janine and get exclusive tips on how she takes her editorial-esque social media photos, and surprise freebies while shopping for a new OPPO smartphone with exclusive Lazada Livestream discounts.

Greater deals on extended #LiveItUp promo

Live it up with the best deals and promos until the end of June with the Big OPPO Sale. Score up to PHP3,000 savings with the #LiveItUp price drop promo for the best-selling OPPO A9 2020, A5s 3G, and Reno2:

A series:

– The A5S 3G is now priced at Php5,990 (previously at Php6,990).

– The A9 2020 is now priced at Php12,990 (previously at Php13,990).

Reno series:

– The Reno2 is now priced at Php25,990 (previously at Php28,990).

– The latest Reno3 priced at Php18,990 and the Reno3 Pro priced at Php28,990, both come with a FREE Rockspace EB60 True Wireless Stereo Earbuds worth Php2,499 for every purchase.

Find series:

– The latest OPPO flagship offering Find X2 Pro is priced at Php65,990, and comes

with a FREE OPPO Enco Q1 worth Php 4,990.

The Big OPPO Sale runs until the end of June 2020 in select OPPO Concept Stores and official dealer partners including e-commerce platform partners Lazada and Shopee.