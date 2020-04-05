JANOS’ new single “Sicky/Sticky” creates the ultimate groove-fuelled track

0 comment

Swedish born artist JANOS spends his time between the streets and pubs of Oslo and London. Fusing beautiful pop melodies, soulful vocals and explosive energy, the pop-punk soul artist delivers listeners with a fresh, contemporary sound. From fragile, heartfelt ballads to funky upbeat anthems, JANOS tells a story relating to the highs and lows of our generation.

JANOS’ message is one of strength and self-empowerment. After years of performing with other bands, the Swedish artist finally took the leap to go it alone, setting him free to create the music that is true to who he is. With the desire to mix organic sounds with elements of R&B, pop and rock, JANOS was able to create an entirely unique sound. Inspired by the likes of Daft Punk, Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, JANOS has crafted an infectious and dance-worthy sound, rich with colour and oozing with euphoric surges.

The musician starts 2020 off with a new release, incorporating elements of JANOS’ new found love for jazz and soul. The infectious ‘Sicky/Sticky’ which has been a huge crowd pleaser at live performances for it’s uplifting feel good vibe, is the first track to be recorded with a horn section. The big, bold brass sound, along with soulful vocals and funky guitars, creates the ultimate groove-fuelled track. ‘Sicky/Sticky’ narrates trying to hide from your worries with drugs and alcohol, while still hoping it’s not too late to reach your dreams.

JANOS has been applauded by fans and critics across the globe, receiving notoriety from prestigious publications and renowned radio stations including the BBC. 2020 is set to be an exciting year for this artist on the rise.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Laundry 101: Here’s How to Clean Your Clothes Thoroughly

Team Orange 0 comments
One of the top priorities at home is to keep ourselves and everything else as sanitized as possible. Staying clean is important; especially as different kinds of microbes survive in…

URC donates BOPP packaging films to hospitals

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
With the depletion of supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Robina Corporation (URC) has donated Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films to hospitals, to serve as…

Palacio de Memoria offers virtual tour

Team Orange 0 comments Arts & Cratfs
Art and history enthusiasts can now go on a virtual tour of Palacio de Memoria, the resplendent Colonial Revival mansion, and marvel at its luxurious facilities and hundreds of Euro-Filipino…

Epson rolls out upcycling initiatives

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Strengthening its commitment to protecting the environment, leading tech company Epson Philippines tied up with various organizations to promote upcycling through eco-initiatives that aim to contribute to solving the country’s…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone