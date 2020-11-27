Jasmine at New World Makati Hotel delights guests with All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum on weekends

New World Makati Hotel’s renowned Chinese dining destination, Jasmine,

highlights a signature array of all-you-can-eat dim sum dishes for lunch and

dinner on Saturdays as well as lunch on Sundays for PHP1,088 nett per person.

Guests can feast to their heart’s delight on favorites such as barbecued Honey roasted pork, steamed “Har gao” shrimp dumplings, “Xiao long bao” Shanghainese pork dumplings, “Shao mai” pork and crab meat dumplings, and Barbecued pork buns, as well as Fried wonton dumplings, Seafood taro puffs, Barbecued pork puffs, and much more.

Some of the restaurant’s best-selling main courses are also included in the offer, such as the Deep-fried sole fillet with salted egg, Wok-fried “Kong Pao” chicken and cashew nuts, Sweet and sour pork, and Braised bean curd with black mushrooms.

A selection of rice, noodle, and congee dishes are likewise available such asF ried rice “Yeung chow” style, Pork and century egg congee, and Braised e-fun noodles with vegetables.

Guests can opt to add more of Jasmine’s signature dishes to complete the

bountiful meal. Dishes such as the famous Crispy pork belly (PHP240), Soy

chicken (PHP240), Pan-fried beef tenderloin (PHP280), and Sliced beef with vegetables in oyster sauce (PHP280) are offered at an add-on price.

For table reservations, guests can call +632 8811 6888 ext. 3679, send a

message on Viber at +63 917 888 4194 or e-mail

fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.

Commitment to Care

New World Makati Hotel adheres to its Commitment to Care Health and Safety

Program in compliance with the standards of its international owning company, Rosewood Hotel Group.

Further intensified sanitation and safety protocols are set in place guided by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information on the hotel’s Commitment to Care program, guests may refer to https://newworldhotels.com/en/covid-19-update/.