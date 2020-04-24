Singaporean singer/producer Jasmine Sokko returns with her latest pop banger “MESS”

Fresh off her MTV EMA win for Best Southeast Asia Act, Singaporean singer/producer Jasmine Sokko returns with her latest pop banger “MESS“.

Co-produced by MYRNE, “MESS” is an positive and empowering electro-pop anthem to inspire one to always pick themselves up despite the setbacks they face.

Says Jasmine Sokko, “I have atychiphobia – I don’t like failures. People say failures are lessons learned but I stand by the fact that they are lessons FORCED upon us! I pooled together a couple of Instagram Stories asking how people deal with failures and some spoke to me. On a grand scale of things, my existence as a human is as trivial as an ant I could accidentally tread on anytime. If the failure is part of me, it is almost insignificant. It’s not worth it to let the same failure upset me for years when I could just say, ‘So what?’ – Well, that’s in the chorus. I want to be driven by a concrete desire to do things, not by the fear of not being successful at something.”

 

Quirky in sound design and playful with numeric lyrical puns, “MESS” is a sure-fire hit anthem to battle the hard times. Jasmine explains, “Sonically, I entered a phase where I was in awe of robots and the digital world after watching 2001: Space Odyssey. I had way more glitches and robotic talking sounds in my initial demo but it got to the point where I was making music just for myself and I don’t think it’s the healthiest thing as a recording artist. I see my role as conveying messages that could empower people through music, I want to be accessible.”

Given the current global situation, “MESS”’s positive message is a well-needed breath of fresh air. As the saying goes, “tough times don’t last – tough people do“!

