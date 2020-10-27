JBL strengthens audio expertise with enhanced line of headphones and speakers

A name to recall when it comes to audio expertise, JBL, a brand under Harman, has brought in the Philippines the latest addition in its wide array of home audio and personal audio offerings including the PartyBox On-the-Go, PartyBox 310, JBL Go 2, JBL Xtreme 3, JBL BoomBox 2, JBL CLUB series, JBL Tune 125TWS, JBL Tune 225TWS, and JBL Tune 125TWS.

JBL PartyBox On-the-Go: Take the party with you

A year after JBL first introduced the JBL PartyBox 1000, a powerful, bass-heavy party speaker with easy plug-and-play guitar input plus an illuminated DJ launchpad with built-in sound effects comes the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go, a portable version with improved audio features.

The JBL PartyBox On-the-Go appeals to the karaoke-loving Filipinos as this portable party speaker comes with two JBL wireless microphones with a 10-meter range good for sing-along sessions with family and friends. Similar to its siblings in the JBL PartyBox line, it delivers music with a powerful bass courtesy of JBL’s 100W Pro Signature Sound that’s complemented with a synchronized light show and carries the same plug-n-play mic and guitar inputs.

Since it’s designed for users to take the party anywhere they go, the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go has IPX4 splash proof protection making it the ideal audio buddy for beach and poolside parties. What makes the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go even more interesting as a party speaker is its shoulder strap which has a bottle opener attached to it.

The JBL PartyBox On-the-Go also offers continuous and convenient music playback with its 6-hour battery life and Bluetooth and USB port music sources.

The JBL PartyBox On-the-Go retails for P20,999 and will be available by the end of 2020.

JBL PartyBox 310: Portable party machine

Another addition under JBL’s PartyBox line is the JBL PartyBox 310, a bigger variant of the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go. While the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go has a strap for easy portability, the JBL PartyBox 310 has wheels and a handle for smooth transport.

Leave it to the JBL PartyBox 310 to spice up any party with its 240 watts of JBL Pro Sound delivered through its two 2.5-inch tweeters and two 6.5-inch of woofers. Its synchronized party lights have five modes that can be customized through the JBL Connect app, and its buttons are backlit to allow easy DJ control even in the dark.

The JBL PartyBox 310 also comes with dual-mic and guitar inputs, in addition to its Bluetooth and USB inputs. Users can also wirelessly connect two JBL PartyBox 310 for a combined sound through its True Wireless Stereo feature. For durability, JBL has equipped the PartyBox 310 with IPX4 splashproof protection.

The JBL PartyBox 310 is now available in the market at P28,999.

JBL Xtreme 3: Never run out of music

JBL has likewise launched in the Philippines the upgraded JBL Xtreme 3 which now has four improved drivers plus two JBL Bass Radiators, providing a powerful sound in a sleek form factor.

This speaker has a 15-hour battery life and comes with a built-in power bank which can simultaneously charge devices through its USB-C power input. Its Bluetooth v5.1 feature allows up to two devices to be connected to the JBL Xtreme 3 to take turns in playing their favorite tunes delivered with JBL Pro Sound.

The JBL Xtreme 3 can also be connected to speakers compatible with the JBL PartyBoost app for an amplified music experience. For rugged portability, the JBL Xtreme 3 comes with IP67 protection making it safe from dust and water splashes.

The JBL Xtreme 3 retails for P16,999 and will be available by the end of 2020.

JBL Go 3: Small package, big sound

The well-loved JBL Go speaker also has a new version in the form of the JBL Go 3, a pocket-sized portable speaker that doesn’t compromise in audio performance. Veering away from the previous straightforward cube design of the JBL Go and the JBL Go 2 variants, the JBL Go 3 now has a rectangular form factor with rounded edges dressed in a mesh outer cover for added aesthetics and protection, on top of its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

This petite yet powerful speaker can deliver non-stop music with punchy bass, clear mids, and outstanding highs for five hours straight through its Bluetooth v5.1 connection. Also an upgrade from the previous JBL Go speakers is the inclusion of a USB-C connection for faster and steadier charging.

The JBL Go 3 retails for P2,399 and will be available by mid-November.

JBL BoomBox 2: A blast from the past

JBL’s own take on a symbol of music from the past, the JBL BoomBox 2 is designed reminiscent of cassette tape-bearing portable music players with a futuristic take not just on its outer look but also on its audio performance. The JBL BoomBox 2 is the loudest BoomBox JBL has made to date, and this can be proven with its monstrous bass.

This speaker offers a 24-hour music playback and allows users to charge their devices with its built-in power bank. Just like most JBL speakers, the JBL BoomBox 2 is compatible with the JBL PartyBoost mode which means users can connect more JBL speakers for an all-out music-filled party. Made for outdoor entertainment, the JBL BoomBox 2 is IPX7-rated, meaning it can survive being submerged in water up to three-feet deep.

The JBL Boombox 2 retails for P23,999 and will be available by the end of 2020.

JBL Club Series: Eye-catching music

Apart from the portable speakers, loyal JBL fans and customers in the Philippines can now also enjoy the much-awaited premium line of JBL headphones, the JBL CLUB Series comprised of the JBL CLUB ONE, JBL CLUB 950NC, and the JBL CLUB 700BT.

First announced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the JBL CLUB series is the first line of JBL headphones inspired by touring musicians.

Among the JBL CLUB Series high-end features include its High Res certified graphene drives, True Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), and SilentNow listening capabilities which makes the audio experience a hundred times better than normal over-ear and on-ear headphones.

On top of these, the JBL CLUB Series also has Google Assistant services and is the first line of headphones to carry Harman’s Personi-Fi technology which allows users to customize and calibrate the headphones according to their preferences.

These Bluetooth headphones can also be used with their package-included 1.2m audio cable and microphone. For utmost ergonomics and premium-looking aesthetics, the JBL CLUB Series comes clad in sleek black leather.

The JBL CLUB Series is now available in the market at P19,599 for JBL CLUB One, P13,799 for JBL CLUB 950NC, and P8,599 for JBL CLUB 700BT.

JBL 115TWS, JBL Tune 125TWS, and JBL Tune 225TWS: Hassle-free listening experience

When true wireless earphones gained traction among audiophiles, one of the brands to embrace the demand for new products is JBL. The firm has come a long way to meet the preferences of TWS users and this is evident in their latest line of TWS devices which carry functions not just for a hassle-free listening experience but also with the signature JBL sound.

First on the list of the new true wireless earphones to be available in the local market is the JBL 115TWS. Carrying the JBL Pure Bass Sound, this pair of comfort-fit cable-free earphones boast a combined battery life of 21 hours — 6 hours from the earbuds and 15 hours from the charging case. This also has the Dual Connect feature which allows users to utilize either earbud in stereo or mono mode. For ease of use, the JBL Tune 115TWS promotes hand-free calls and quick access to Voice Assistant.

The JBL Tune 115TWS will be available in PH by the end of 2020 for P4,699.

The JBL Tune 125TWS, on the other hand, is among JBL’s first products to have the Fast Pair feature, which allows the earbuds to instantly connect to a music source right after they’re taken out of the case. This pair also has the Dual Connect feature which gives users the freedom to listen with either of the earbuds. With this, users can save the battery life of the JBL Tune 125TWS to further prolong its 8-hour music playback capability. This is on top of the 24-hour battery life this device has stored in its charging case.

Apart from the signature JBL Pure Bass Sound, the JBL Tune 125TWS has a range of features for ease of use including hands-free calls, a built-in microphone, and accessible controls on both earbuds.

The JBL Tune 125TWS retails for P5,999 and will be available by the end of 2020.

The JBL Tune 225TWS, on the other hand, carries the same features as the JBL 125TWS. While the JBL tune 125TWS is designed in a small circular physique, the JBL tune 225TWS comes with a stem wherein users can access audio controls like switching to the next or previous tracks, or increasing and decreasing volume. The JBL Tune 225TWS offers a combined battery life of 25 hours from the pair of earphones itself and its pocketable charging case.

The JBL Tune 225TWS retails for P7,199 and will be available by the end of 2020.

JBL #SquadGoals holiday promo

Bringing in the holiday cheer, JBL is set to host its #Squadgoals promo which will take place from November 1 to December 31. For every purchase of selected products under the JBL’s portable and radio speakers, headphones, and home entertainment offerings, customers are entitled to get a free limited edition JBL Go 3 Squad speaker.

Qualified customers must register at www.harmanwarranty.com with their complete name, contact number, complete mailing address, email address, store/ branch where the item was purchased, product model and serial number, purchase date and upload the official receipt.

Get to know more about JBL’s wide array of audio products through its official website: www.jbl.com.ph. For more details about pricing and availability, visit JBL Philippines on Facebook and @jblph on Instagram.